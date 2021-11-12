CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Marshall’s two-year stint as the Conference USA soccer tournament champion is over.
Now, the Thundering Herd must focus on regrouping prior to its NCAA tournament run as defending champions.
Florida Atlantic, the sixth seed, jumped out to a two-goal lead and never looked back, topping Marshall 3-1 in the Conference USA semifinals Friday night.
The Owls, who took down host Charlotte on penalty kicks in the quarterfinals, face fourth-seed Kentucky in Sunday’s 1 p.m. championship game. Kentucky took down top-seed FIU 3-1 in the first match of the day.
Marshall cut the deficit to 2-1 at the 79:33 mark when Vinicius Fernandes scored to get the Herd on the board.
Any momentum was short-lived, however, as Florida Atlantic immediately when Celestin Theodore scored just 50 seconds later to restore the two-goal advantage.
The Herd lost despite outshooting Florida Atlantic 13-6.
Marshall never was able to establish its rhythm as the Florida Atlantic defense made life difficult on the Herd attack.
Florida Atlantic made the Herd chase from early in the contest when Tom Abrahamsson scored in the 19th minute on a counter-attack following feeds from Jose Alastuey and Davide Romeo.
Marshall picked up its offense in the second half but could not find the net for the equalizer.
Florida Atlantic took a two-goal lead in the 76th minute when Ivan Mykhailenko scored off a feed from Blake Dean.
Marshall now sets its sights on the NCAA Tournament, where it will look to defend its crown. The NCAA Selection Show is set for 1 p.m. Monday.