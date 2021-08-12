HUNTINGTON — Marshall men’s soccer coach Chris Grassie knew that after his team’s NCAA College Cup title in May, every team will have its sights set on the Thundering Herd in 2021.
Therefore, Grassie set his exhibition slate to be as difficult as possible to get his team prepared for the road ahead.
That three-game exhibition slate gets started on Friday when the Herd hits the road to take on NAIA powerhouse Rio Grande at 10 a.m. at Evan E. Davis Field in Rio Grande, Ohio.
Marshall returns 11 of its 12 on-field starters — 10 position players and goalie Oliver Semmle — from a team that took the NCAA College Cup by storm, knocking off five ranked teams en route to a national championship.
Vitor Dias returns after tallying six goals and seven assists in 17 games last season. Joining him is forward Milo Yosef, who had four goals and four assists while showcasing his strongest play in the NCAA College Cup.
Marshall also has a strong combination in the back of its defense with Collin Mocyunas and Nathan Dossantos combining to serve as the last line for a unit that allowed just eight goals last season.
The Red Storm is ranked No. 24 in the NAIA Preseason Poll and finished 14-5 after falling to eventual national champion Missouri Valley College, 2-1, in the NAIA national tournament in April.
Rio Grande features a pair of NAIA All-Americans in senior midfielder Ewan McLauchlan and sophomore forward Sebastian Borquez. McLaughlan had eight goals and six assists last season while Borquez had 12 goals and six assists.
Marshall’s matchup against Rio Grande actually starts a string of six matches — three exhibitions and three in the regular season — against nationally ranked teams within their classification.
The 10 a.m. start on Friday was made to accommodate Marshall’s travel schedule to Chapel Hill, North Carolina, for Sunday’s exhibition match against North Carolina, which is the preseason No. 4 team in the USCA Preseason Poll.
Following Sunday’s match, Marshall will return home for its exhibition finale against the University of Charleston, Grassie’s former program and the defending Division II champion from 2019.
UC is the preseason No. 1 in the USCA Preseason Division II Poll. That match is set for 11 a.m. on Aug. 19 at Hoops Family Field.
Marshall opens its regular season at nationally ranked James Madison at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 26.