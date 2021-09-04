HUNTINGTON — Fans might debate which was more incredible — Marshall University’s men’s soccer team scored only three goals despite controlling the ball 64% of the game or Coastal Carolina scored three despite owning possession 36% of it.
The defending national champion and seventh-ranked Thundering Herd (1-1-1) and Chanticleers (0-1-1) played to a tie Saturday afternoon in a chippy match that featured 31 fouls at Hoops Family Field. Marshall dominated time of possession, took 16 shots to Coastal Carolina’s 12 and owned a 9-5 advantage on corner kicks, yet came away with a draw.
The Herd took a 1-0 lead at 13:23 of the first half when Vincius Fernandes scored off a Vitor Dias assist.
Coastal Carolina freshman Alvaro Garcia-Pasqual tied it with an unassisted goal 6:11 later. The Chanticleers then took advantage of an own goal when a ball bounced off a Marshall player at 31:34.
Paulo Lino tied it off a double assist from Jan-Erik Leinhos and Pedro Dolabella at 34:34.
Coastal Carolina missed a prime opportunity to take the lead when at 66:17 the Herd’s Nathan Dossantos kicked a ball out just before it crossed into the goal. Seven minutes later, the Herd missed a chance when Alexander Adjetey had only Nicholas Itopoulos to beat, but the Chanticleer defender deflected Dossantos’ shot.
Undeterred, Adjetay corralled the ball inches from the end line and fired a cross to Noah Raphael, who headed the ball into the goal for a 3-2 Marshall lead at 73:45.
Alvaro Garcia-Pasqual, though, struck again at 77:25 off a pass form Emile Rzepecki to set the score.
Each team missed a chance to win it in regulation. Jonah Stekly barely missed wide right for Coastal Carolina with 6:50 remaining. With 28 seconds left, the Herd’s Milo Yosef sent a hard shot off the finger tips of goalkeeper Joey Batrouni and over the goal.
In the first overtime, Marshall took four shots in a 59-second span, but none found the net. Coastal Carolina missed on a free kick.
The Herd controlled the ball most of the second overtime, but a shot by Yosef missed, MU narrowly missed an open Dias for a header, and a Dias cross for Adjetey nearly went in before Batrouni pounced on the ball.
Batrouni made six saves. Marshall’s Oliver Semmle made five.
Marshall returns to action at 7 p.m. Tuesday at East Tennessee State.
