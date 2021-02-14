HUNTINGTON — It was a bit weird for Marshall’s soccer teams to be opening the season in the winter.
Yet that’s exactly what they faced in their season openers on Saturday.
Marshall’s women’s team earned a 2-1 road win in overtime at East Tennessee State while the Thundering Herd men, ranked No. 9 nationally, battled to a 1-1 draw at home against Ohio Valley University.
The debut for new women’s head coach Michael Swan went well as Marshall went to Johnson City, Tennessee and opened his Herd coaching career with a victory.
Freshman Abi Hugh scored both Marshall goals, including the match-winner nine minutes into overtime.
“It’s hard to single out a player when you get a team win like that, but you have to give credit to Abi for getting into dangerous areas and making two great finishes,” Swan said.
Hugh netted the match’s first goal in the 57th minute on an assist from Morgan White. East Tennessee State knotted the score just two minutes later on a tally by Anjela Kricak.
The women’s team makes it home debut at Hoops Family Field when it hosts West Virginia Tech at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Marshall’s men’s had a tough time in its season opener with Division II Ohio Valley University as the Fighting Scots nearly earned a win.
Ohio Valley started the scoring in the 72nd minute, getting a header off a corner kick to take a 1-0 lead that appeared as if it may be the game’s lone tally.
However, Marshall’s Jan-Erik Leinhos sent a corner kick to the foot of sophomore Gabriel Alves, who found the net in the 87th minute and forced overtime.
Neither side was able to find the mark in the extra session.
For Ohio Valley, the game counted as an exhibition match. Marshall starts its season at 0-0-1 and will face Lipscomb at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Hoops Family Field.