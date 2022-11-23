Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Marshall men’s soccer coach Chris Grassie jumps into the arms of Herd goalkeeper Oliver Semmle after Marshall’s win in penalty kicks over No. 1 Clemson on in the 2020 NCAA men’s soccer tournament in Cary, N.C. Semmle had two key saves in PKs to key the Herd’s win.

 Tyler Able | For HD Media

HUNTINGTON — The end result of the match was never in question when Marshall and Virginia entered a penalty kick shootout after 110 minutes of soccer that ended in a 1-1 gridlock in an NCAA Tournament game on Sunday. 

That confidence, in particular, was because of who was standing in the net for the Thundering Herd. 

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.