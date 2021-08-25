HUNTINGTON -- The star on Marshall's 2021 men's soccer jerseys doesn't just signify the Thundering Herd's national championship from last season.
The small star on the jersey also represents a large target on the backs of the Herd in each match.
After last year's championship, every team that Marshall faces is going to come in with a renewed vigor to try to knock off the Herd.
"As soon as they see that star, that's just an extra motivation for them," Marshall defender Collin Mocyunas said. "We have to take that as well and keep our energy going and not drop off at all."
Couple that target with a beefed-up schedule, concocted by head coach Chris Grassie for the 2021 season, and the players know each time out is going to be a battle.
That challenge starts at 7:30 p.m. Thursday when Marshall travels to No. 21 James Madison to start its regular season in Harrisonburg, Virginia.
Given the schedule, Grassie is taking the regular season as part of the process of getting back to the NCAA tournament in an attempt to repeat.
"We talked about as long as we learn every game, win or lose," Grassie said. "Obviously, it's very nice to have the star. We just have to execute each match. We know what we can accomplish."
Marshall comes into the season after an exhibition slate in which the Herd finished 0-1-2 against ranked competition in three different divisions.
The Herd's last match was a 4-3 loss to University of Charleston -- the preseason No. 1 team in Division II -- at Hoops Family Field.
Marshall gave up three goals in a close span as the Golden Eagles forced the issue. It was the first time since the 2019 season that Marshall had given up four goals in a match.
While the result was not to the liking of Grassie, he said the loss was a good lesson as the Herd heads into the regular season: all teams are going to bring their best as they take on Marshall in 2021.
Grassie expects his team to bring its best, too.
"They all know this is the best chance we have to win it," Grassie said. "Last year, we had to prove that to ourselves that we could do it. This year, we know we can do it, we've got a great team, we're better than last year because we have all the guys who've learned and we've added a talented group to it. They know it's there for the taking."
The match with the Dukes kicks off a three-match stretch against ranked competition to start the regular-season schedule.
Following the match with James Madison, Marshall will stay in Harrisonburg to take on No. 15 Virginia Tech at 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
Mocyunas said the excitement factor to get things going is as high as last year's title run.
"I think the first three games are top-25 teams at the moment, so I think that's going to be a huge step for us, just to show that it wasn't a fluke last season," Mocyunas said. "If we can get three W's at that point and move on from there, I think that's what we're looking for."