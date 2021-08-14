RIO GRANDE, Ohio — Marshall University’s first men’s soccer match since winning a national championship ended in a scoreless draw on Friday morning.
The Thundering Herd opened the exhibition season at the University of Rio Grande, an NAIA powerhouse, and the teams battled each other and a sweltering heat before settling on a scoreless draw at Evan E. Davis Field.
The two teams played a pair of 45-minute periods, but elected not to play overtime.
The “B” game between the two schools, which was played simultaneously on the adjacent practice field, ended in a 1-1 deadlock with no overtime period.
The Herd outshot the RedStorm 16-7 overall and 6-0 in shots on goal.
Marshall’s first-half lineup was comprised of its regular starters, including All-American Vitor Dias, and head coach Chris Grassie’s club peppered Rio Grande goalkeeper Daniel Merino with 11 shots, five of which were on frame.
Merino made a trio of dazzling stops, though, to keep the Herd off the board.
The RedStorm managed five of its seven shots and three of its four corner kick chances after halftime, but failed to find the back of the net.
Merino went the distance in goal for Rio Grande, while Oliver Semmle played the first half and Cooper Blay was in net in the second half for Marshall.
The Thundering Herd is now 0-4-2 all-time in its six exhibition contests with head coach Scott Morrissey’s RedStorm.
Marshall departed immediately following Friday’s matchup for Chapel Hill, North Carolina, where it will face the University of North Carolina in the second of its three preseason exhibitions on Sunday.