Marshall men’s soccer coach Chris Grassie knew his team was one of the nation’s best as the NCAA Tournament got started.
On Sunday, Grassie’s squad showed as much, taking down one of the nation’s top seeds to advance to the final 16 in the NCAA men’s soccer tournament.
Marshall forged a 1-1 draw through two overtimes with No. 4 Virginia, then used the clutch play of goalkeeper Oliver Semmle to advance 5-3 in penalty kicks at Klockner Stadium in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Semmle finished the match with five saves while converting a penalty kick and saving another in the penalties round to lead Marshall on in the NCAA Tournament.
“Ollie is on a different level,” Grassie said. “He just has ice in his veins. He’s so calm and collected all the time and such a good performer. For me, he should be in the MLS. He’s that type of guy.”
With the win, Marshall (11-3-4) advances to take on No. 13 seed Indiana in the round of 16. That match is expected to take place at 6:30 p.m. Sunday in Bloomington, Indiana. It will serve as a rematch of the 2020 College Cup final in Cary, North Carolina — played in May 2021 due to COVID-19 — which the Thundering Herd won 1-0 in overtime to earn its national title.
During that national championship run, Semmle had a huge performance in penalty kicks during a win over No. 1 Clemson that propelled the team.
On Sunday, the senior from Germany did the same against Virginia.
As penalty kicks set up, Semmle scored first for Marshall, depositing the ball into the lower left corner of the net. He then stood at the line and dived to his right to deny Virginia’s Daniel Mangarov and put Marshall in the driver’s seat.
From there, all of Marshall’s kicks were true with Gabriel Alves, Matthew Bell and Joao Souza all connecting. After Virginia answered all three of those tallies, Marshall’s Milo Yosef netted the clincher to send the Herd faithful into celebration on the pitch.
“We’ve had rigorous penalty training,” Grassie said. “We had no doubt once we went to penalties that we would win. We’re very confident as a group.”
It was a gritty win for Marshall, which found itself behind at the break with Virginia seemingly in control.
The Herd really started to force the action on the offensive end in the final third of regulation, and that continued throughout the two overtime sessions.
Marshall was rewarded for those offensive efforts in the 66th minute when Matthew Bell headed the ball home past UVA goalkeeper Holden Brown after a carom off the crossbar from a flick from Ibrahima Diop that came after a flurry from the offense.
The Herd kept its momentum with several looks on net against Brown, but the UVA keeper was true to form as the teams went to the end of regulation knotted at 1-all.
“As the game went on, we controlled more and more of the possession,” Grassie said. “We knew what to do and the game unfolded the way we thought it was going to. We just weren’t lucky enough to put it away in regulation.”
Virginia took a 1-0 lead into intermission after UVA forward Philip Horton took a cross from Reese Miller and knocked it home past Semmle.
The play happened after a missed slide tackle opportunity by Marshall’s defense left Miller racing down the left side after the ball. Miller collected and sent it into the box, where Horton flicked it home.
Four minutes prior to Horton’s goal, Marshall had a goal disallowed in the first half as Milo Yosef knocked home a header off a header into the box from Ryan Holmes. However, Holmes was deemed to be offside, which negated the goal — much to the dismay of the Herd faithful in attendance.
“It was tough, right,” Grassie said. “It was one of those games that was quite frustrating because we score a goal like that and it was legitimate. It’s deflating when you work that hard and you get called off. I thought the guys did really, really well to manage that.”
The match was entertaining throughout with the teams combining for 36 shots, 36 fouls, 12 corner kicks and eight yellow cards.
Prior to the match, a moment of silence took place in honor of three University of Virginia football players who were killed on Nov. 13.