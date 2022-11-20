Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

0712 mu soccer 2.JPG
Buy Now

Marshall goalkeeper Oliver Semmle came up big during penalty kicks in the Herd’s NCAA Tournament win over Virginia on Sunday in Charlottesville, Va.

 Luke Creasy | HD Media

Marshall men’s soccer coach Chris Grassie knew his team was one of the nation’s best as the NCAA Tournament got started.

On Sunday, Grassie’s squad showed as much, taking down one of the nation’s top seeds to advance to the final 16 in the NCAA men’s soccer tournament.

Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch and covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.

Tags