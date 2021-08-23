Marshall’s Vitor Dias (middle) celebrates after the Herd’s win over Clemson in the NCAA soccer tournament. Dias was selected as Conference USA's preseason Offensive Player of the Year while teammate Nathan Dossantos was named preseason Defensive Player of the Year.
HUNTINGTON -- Marshall's men's soccer program ended last season by picking up the hardware as national champion.
It appears the Thundering Herd is picking up where it left off as it gets set to begin the 2021 season.
On Monday morning, Conference USA announced Marshall is the unanimous selection to win the league, garnering all nine first-place votes.
Furthermore, the team also boasted of the specialty awards as midfielder Vitor Dias was named the 2021 Preseason C-USA Offensive Player of the Year while defender Nathan Dossantos was named as the 2021 Preseason C-USA Defensive Player of the Year.
Marshall's unanimous vote as league favorite comes after a 2020 season in which the Herd finished 13-2-3 while claiming Conference USA's first-ever NCAA national title.
Last season, Marshall needed a win over Charlotte in the regular-season finale to earn Conference USA's title and automatic bid into the NCAA tournament.
From there, the Herd took off, defeating national powers including Clemson, Georgetown, North Carolina and Indiana en route to the NCAA College Cup title.
This season, Marshall is tops in a nine-team league that has four of its teams ranked in the United Soccer Coaches Association's preseason rankings.
In addition to Marshall being ranked No. 1 in preseason, Conference USA is represented by Kentucky (No. 14), Charlotte (No. 18) and league newcomer Coastal Carolina (No. 24).
Dias, a MAC Hermann Trophy semifinalist and first-team All-American last season, returns after leading Marshall in scoring with six goals and seven assists. That figure was ninth nationally.
When the stakes were highest, Dias was at his best, factoring prominently in each of Marshall's NCAA tournament wins. Dias had four game-winning assists in the five matches of the tournament and his penalty against Clemson clinched the Herd's win over the No. 1 seed.
While Dias took care of things offensively, Dossantos was a wall on the back line for the Herd, keeping opposing offenses from pressuring goalkepper Oliver Semmle much throughout the season.
Led by Dossantos, the opposition had just eight goals on the season as Marshall earned 11 shutouts in 18 matches.
The Herd opens the regular season on Thursday night at No. 21 James Madison.
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch and covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.