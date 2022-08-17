Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20220810 mu soccer 13.jpg
Buy Now

Freshman Ryan Holmes attempts to bring in a pass as the Marshall men’s soccer team practices on Aug. 9 at Hoops Family Field in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — It took only 17 minutes for Ryan Holmes to make an impact on the field for the Marshall men's soccer team. 

As the corner kick from teammate Matthew Bell came in, Holmes used a header to net the first goal of the season for the Thundering Herd in a 4-0 exhibition win over Rio Grande last Friday. 

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.