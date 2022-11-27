Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20221128 mu soccer 10.jpg
Buy Now

Marshall takes on Indiana during the third round of the NCAA men’s soccer tournament on Sunday at Jerry Yeagley Field in Bloomington, Ind.

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Another comeback wasn’t in the cards for the Marshall men’s soccer team, as the Thundering Herd’s season came to an end in the third round of the NCAA tournament Sunday evening.

An early second-half goal from Indiana’s Brett Bebej was enough of an advantage to lift the 13th-seeded Hoosiers over the Herd 1-0 at Armstrong Stadium.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

Tags