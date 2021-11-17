HUNTINGTON — Marshall does not find out Sunday’s opponent in the NCAA men’s soccer tournament until late Thursday night.
For Marshall head coach Chris Grassie, that worked out just fine.
Since the 14th-ranked Thundering Herd returned from its loss in the Conference USA semifinals, the focus has solely been on the team in Kelly Green.
“It’s getting back to us — getting back to the way it feels, getting back to being connected as a group — and making sure we know that if we espouse those values, we can take anybody,” Grassie said.
Marshall allowed 11 goals in its first 15 matches of the season, which included seven in the first three matches.
That meant over the next 12 matches, the Herd had conceded just four goals total in returning to the form that made Marshall the 2020 NCAA national champion.
That streak also returned the Herd to No. 1 in the country and had the team poised to start its second-straight title run.
However, the last two matches saw the Herd falter on both ends, allowing seven goals in a pair of losses that cost them the Conference USA regular-season and tournament titles.
The humbling of the losses to FIU and Florida Atlantic cost the Herd home-field advantage throughout the NCAA tournament until the College Cup quarterfinals in Cary, North Carolina, dropping the Herd from a sure top-4 seed all the way to No. 14.
Grassie said that point has been reiterated throughout the last week to give the Herd an edge in its sessions, especially after Monday’s NCAA Selection Show.
“We’ve just got to put it behind us,” Grassie said. “We’ve got to use this past week and the Selection Show as fuel. We’ve got to defend our title.”
Prior to the Selection Show, Marshall unveiled its 2020 NCAA championship rings, which has a unique message inscribed on the inside.
“It feels like we’re on a freight train running downhill,” the inscription says. “Everyone we love is on board and no one can touch us.”
“We’ve built a culture to where we expect to win every single game,” Marshall defender Nathan Dossantos said. “There’s nothing lost there. We just need to get back to doing what we do best and playing for one another moving forward.”
The Herd will face the winner of Thursday’s Providence-Marist game at 1 p.m. Sunday at Hoops Family Field.
While the path has changed some, Grassie said the mentality is the same as last season, one in which the Herd went from underdog to champion.
“We know we can beat anybody in the country,” Grassie said.
