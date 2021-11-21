HUNTINGTON — The visiting Providence Friars used two late goals to defeat and eliminate defending national champion Marshall 2-1 in overtime in the NCAA men's soccer tournament second round Sunday at Hoops Family Field.
After holding a late 1-0 lead, Marshall allowed two goals in the final 20 minutes, ending its season after a third consecutive loss.
“Tonight was one of those I don’t think was a terrible performance," Marshall coach Chris Grassie said. "It was just one of those things where sometimes it doesn’t go your way. We didn’t take [advantage] of our chances, and it came back to hurt us.”
The Thundering Herd (11-4-3) scored first in the 56th minute when Milo Yosef connected with Alex Adjetey on a cross near the goal, and the Herd junior converted to take a lead that would last nearly 30 minutes.
The Friars found the equalizer in the final minutes of regulation, the 85th minute.
With time winding down, Providence (12-4-4) increased the offensive pressure and Miguel Candela scored for the first time this season, sending a ball past a pair of Herd defenders and goalkeeper Oliver Semmle.
The game-winner came in the second golden-goal overtime period, scored by graduate-senior Davis Smith, which capped off an improbable comeback against Marshall.
“In the second half we got stretched, and we had to take some risks and fortunately it worked out,” Providence coach Craig Stewart said. “It’s all a team effort on both sides of the ball, and I’m proud of the guys.”
Marshall logged eight shots in the win, half of which were on goal, forcing Lukas Burns into three saves. Providence shot 10 times, eight of which came during the second half and overtime periods. Semmle made two saves and allowed two goals.
Stewart credited his squad's depth for the comeback in the late stages of the match.
In the closing minutes of regulation, trailing by a single goal, Providence began to intensify the offensive attack as desperation set in. The pressure wore down the Herd’s defensive unit, and Semmle, who had an otherwise stellar performance in the net, let two goals slip past him.
“Up until the last five minutes, our guys were brilliant," Grassie said. "We took care of business and did what we needed to do. That’s just soccer, and it goes that way.”
The Herd was outscored 9-3 in its final three games, all losses -- 4-1 in the regular-season finale vs. Florida International, 3-1 against Florida Atlantic in the Conference USA tournament and Sunday's 2-1 NCAA loss to Providence.
Providence will face Georgetown in the Round of 16. They will travel to Georgetown after the Hoyas defeated Georgia State, 2-0, Sunday afternoon. It is the Friars’ fourth appearance in the Round of 16 in program history, winning two of their three previous matches at that stage.