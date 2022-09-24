Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Marshall's Milo Yosef (right) pressures WVU's Aaron Denk Gracia (4) as the Thundering Herd men's soccer team takes on the Mountaineers on Saturday at Hoops Family Field in Huntington.

 RYAN FISCHER | HD Media

HUNTINGTON – Call it the Milo Miracle.

Marshall’s Milo Yosef made a run in the 85th minute and beat WVU goalkeeper Jackson Lee to the short post to earn the only tally in the fourth-ranked Thundering Herd’s 1-0 win in front of 2,735 fans at Hoops Family Field on Saturday night.

Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.

