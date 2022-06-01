HUNTINGTON — Marshall University softball slugger Aly Harrell has always set the bar high throughout her career with the Thundering Herd.
The bar was just raised again, as the fifth-year senior was given the 2022 Senior CLASS Award, becoming the first Marshall student-athlete to win it.
The award, chosen by a vote of Division I softball coaches, national softball media and fans, is given annually to the most outstanding senior or graduate-level student-athlete in Division I softball.
Marshall has previously had five finalists: Rachel Folden (softball, 2008), Morgan Zerkle (softball, 2017), Jon Elmore (men's basketball, 2019) and Vitor Dias and Pedro Dollabella (men's soccer, 2021).
“I know it’s cliché, but it truly means the world to be recognized at such a high honor,” Harrell said in a news release. “Knowing the student athletes that come through Marshall, it amazes me to think that there hasn’t been a previous Senior CLASS Award winner. I’m honored to be the first in Marshall Athletics history, but I know for a fact there will be more to come and I’m happy to have paved a way for those in the future.”
An acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School, the Senior CLASS Award focuses on the total student-athlete and encourages students to use their platform in athletics to make a positive impact as leaders in their communities.
To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must be classified as an NCAA Division I senior or graduate student and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: classroom, community, character and competition.
Harrell, a four-time first-team All-Conference USA selection, was one of the top performers to ever suit up for the Herd, playing in 220 games with 215 starts in her Marshall career.
She leaves with a .390 batting average (fifth all-time), 222 hits (eighth), 141 runs scored (sixth), 47 doubles (third), 53 home runs (third), 171 RBIs (tied for second), 175 walks (first), 52 hit by pitches (second), a .752 slugging percentage (fourth) and an all-time best .562 on-base percentage.
“This is such an incredible and well-deserved honor for Aly,” MU head coach Megan Smith Lyon said in the release. “I couldn’t have asked for a better person and player to represent Marshall and our program. She has cemented herself in our record books as one of the best hitters to ever play at Marshall, while being an incredible student, person and leader. We are so proud that she is a daughter of Marshall.”
Outside or her accolades on the field, Harrell also made a point to give back to the Huntington community while with the program, spending time with local Little League teams, signing autographs and taking photos with fans after games, and volunteering at the local VA hospital and Hoops Family Children's Hospital.
“My career here at Marshall has given me a voice and a platform to reach out to those in the community,” Harrell said in the release. “The community of Huntington is truly one big family and always looking out for one another. As I look to the future, I am confident that I will always have my Marshall family in my corner. The people I have met here have shaped me into who the person I am today."