Marshall softball: Herd hits 3 homers in win over MTSU Staff report Mar 26, 2022 The Marshall University softball team spotted Middle Tennessee a run before scoring the next nine of the game to earn a 9-1 home win Saturday afternoon at Dot Hicks Field in Huntington.The win clinches the series for Marshall (18-9 overall, 2-3 in Conference USA). The Thundering Herd trailed 1-0 before scoring in the next four innings and earning the mercy-rule win in six innings.Mya Stevenson hit a three-run homer for Marshall and former Hurricane standout Katie Adams also homered, a two-run shot. Saige Pye added a third home run for the Herd.Marshall and Middle Tennessee (15-17, 2-3) conclude their three-game series at noon Sunday.