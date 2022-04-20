HUNTINGTON -- Marshall flexed some muscle to score the first five runs in the decisive fifth inning of Wednesday’s matchup against Morehead State at Dot Hicks Field.
Then the Thundering Herd pushed across the final three runs in the inning in a quieter yet effective way to take down the Eagles 9-1 in a five-inning run-rule game.
Mya Stevenson homered in the second for a 1-0 Marshall lead. The homer is her team-leading 15th and No. 55 for her career.
Stevenson stroked a two-run single to right to start the decisive fifth. Autumn Owen delivered a three-run homer over the fence in right center to build the lead to 6-1. After that, Katie Adams scored when Eagles catcher Peyton Slater mishandled a throw home on a try for a force out. With the bases still loaded, Aly Harrell drew an RBI walk and then Grace Chemelen worked Eagles reliever Maya Morris for a walk-off walk to end the game.
Sydney Nester (21-5) watched and enjoyed the Marshall burst as she got the win and limited the Eagles to just two hits. The right-hander fanned three to bring her season strikeout total to 235.
“It took a few innings for my stuff to work,” Nester said. “My changeup was a little wonky. I loved that outburst.”
“Better late than never,” Herd coach Megan Smith Lyon said. “We rely on Syd’s pitching. We didn’t panic on offense. We stayed patient. We’ve got great attack hitters. Compete and go after it.”
Morehead State (5-28) got its run in the fourth when Kirya Kingery, who played at Cabell Midland High School, scored on Peyton Jordan’s sacrifice bunt try Harrell threw home after the bunt and Kingery got in under the tag.
“We opened the floodgates,” Smith Lyon said. “We believe in ourselves as hitters.”
Marshall, which entered the game batting .327 as a team, now leads the all-time series against its Interstate 64 opponent 32-9. The Herd is now 18-0 this season at home. The Eagles are now 0-11 in road games.
Madison Whitaker went 2 for 2 for the Herd to extend her on-base streak to 17 straight games. Owen had a double in the fourth, the 77th for the team this season. Harrell’s walk in the fifth was No. 163 in her career.
Marshall returns to action this weekend in a big Conference USA series against Western Kentucky in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The two teams are for first in the C-USA East with 11-4 records. Game times are Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 6 and Sunday at 2. The Hilltoppers are 17-1 at home to date.