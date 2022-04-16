Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

HUNTINGTON — Marshall University earned its third Conference USA softball sweep at home with an 8-0 win over FIU Saturday at Dot Hicks Field.

The win pushed Marshall’s home record to 17-0 on the season while giving the team its 11th win in its last 12 C-USA contests.

Sydney Nester continued to prove dominant in the circle for the Thundering Herd, allowing just two hits while walking one and striking out four in another complete-game victory.

The win was Nester’s 20th of the season and completed a weekend in which she pitched 16 innings, allowing just eight hits and one earned run while picking up two wins and a save.

Marshall (28-11, 11-4 C-USA) used a six-run fifth inning to end the game due to the mercy rule.

The big hit in the inning was a two-run single by Katie Adams down the right-field line that brought home Saige Pye and Mya Stevenson.

An RBI single by Rielly Lucas scored Adams before a wild pitch brought home the game-ending run as Armani Brown crossed the plate.

Pye opened the scoring in the first inning with a home run to center field before Mya Stevenson added an RBI single in the third to push the lead to 2-0.

Stevenson, Grace Chelemen and Madison Whitaker each had two hits in the win for Marshall.

The Herd returns to action at 3 p.m. Wednesday for a mid-week contest against Morehead State before next weekend’s pivotal rivalry series at Western Kentucky.

Marshall and Western Kentucky are tied atop Conference USA’s East Division standings at 11-4 in league play.

