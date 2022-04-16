Marshall softball: Herd stretches home record to 17-0 HD Media Apr 16, 2022 8 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HUNTINGTON — Marshall University earned its third Conference USA softball sweep at home with an 8-0 win over FIU Saturday at Dot Hicks Field.The win pushed Marshall’s home record to 17-0 on the season while giving the team its 11th win in its last 12 C-USA contests.Sydney Nester continued to prove dominant in the circle for the Thundering Herd, allowing just two hits while walking one and striking out four in another complete-game victory.The win was Nester’s 20th of the season and completed a weekend in which she pitched 16 innings, allowing just eight hits and one earned run while picking up two wins and a save.Marshall (28-11, 11-4 C-USA) used a six-run fifth inning to end the game due to the mercy rule.The big hit in the inning was a two-run single by Katie Adams down the right-field line that brought home Saige Pye and Mya Stevenson. An RBI single by Rielly Lucas scored Adams before a wild pitch brought home the game-ending run as Armani Brown crossed the plate.Pye opened the scoring in the first inning with a home run to center field before Mya Stevenson added an RBI single in the third to push the lead to 2-0.Stevenson, Grace Chelemen and Madison Whitaker each had two hits in the win for Marshall.The Herd returns to action at 3 p.m. Wednesday for a mid-week contest against Morehead State before next weekend’s pivotal rivalry series at Western Kentucky.Marshall and Western Kentucky are tied atop Conference USA’s East Division standings at 11-4 in league play. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Win Inning Sport Baseball Mya Stevenson Conference Usa Herd Hit Weekend Trending Now Articles ArticlesChuck Landon: Poca's Payne finding niche at MarshallSecond ethics probe of Mooney demonstrates rare level of investigative scrutinyTwo Democrats, two Republicans run to represent Ward 15 on Charleston City CouncilDear Abby: Dad signals he may bring girlfriend to guys weekendPrep softball: Buffalo downs Man 1-0 on walk-off wild pitchKanawha City merchants pledge patience during MacCorkle Ave. road workSettlement talks pause as opioid trial finishes second weekPrep baseball: Capital stays hot, downs Parkersburg 8-4WVU running game falls short in tough loss to Oklahoma StateLee Wolverton: Justice remains concealer-in-chief (Opinion)