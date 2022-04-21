HUNTINGTON – There’s a good chance when Marshall and Western Kentucky meet, a lot is riding on the outcome.
Such is the case this weekend when the Thundering Herd and Hilltoppers square off in a big three-game Conference USA East softball series in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Both are 11-4 in the East so the winner gets a leg up in the race for the division title. Game times are 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
“We’re excited about the weekend,” Herd coach Megan Smith Lyon said. “For us it’s the same old setup. Try to play our best and compete. It’s time to go to battle. That’s why people want to come play at Marshall.”
Marshall improved to 29-11 overall and 18-0 at Dot Hicks Field this season on Wednesday when it scored eight times in the fifth inning to record a 9-1 run-rule victory over Morehead State. Western Kentucky, 17-1 on its home turf, is 28-8 after its 5-0 home win over Lipscomb on Tuesday.
Marshall, which started the league season 0-3 when UAB got a sweep, has remaining C-USA series at home against UTEP and at North Texas. Western Kentucky’s final two series are at Southern Miss and home against Middle Tennessee.
“It’s very important we all go and produce,” Marshall’s Mya Stevenson said after the Morehead game. “We don’t want it to be another UAB. That’s why we play here. All series are important to Marshall softball.”
When looking at statistics, Marshall and Western Kentucky as a team or as individuals lead or are near the top in nearly all categories.
Before Wednesday, Marshall had a team batting average at .327 and scored 246 runs, both tops in the league. Western Kentucky is third in the league in hitting at .301. Individually, the Herd’s Aly Harrell sets the pace with a .457 average and Western Kentucky’s Taylor Davis is third at .419.
In pitching, the Hilltoppers lead with a 2.34 ERA and the Herd is next at 2.52. Herd starter Sydney Nester (21-5) ranks No. 1 in ERA at 1.52 and Western Kentucky’s Shelby Nunn (15-5) followed at 1.95. In strikeouts, Nester leads by a wide margin with 232.
“Our approach is work, be picky in the box, be explosive,” Smith Lyon said. “We’ve got power all the way through the lineup.”
Nester said pitching ahead in the count will be important.
“I finally realized that,” Nester said. “I got it through my head. The count matters. This will be a great challenge. We don’t want a repeat of UAB. Pitch like I know how. We’ve got batters who can do the job.”