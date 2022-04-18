Marshall softball: Herd's Nester wins sixth C-USA Pitcher of Week honor HD Media Apr 18, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Buy Now Marshall’s Sydney Nester delivers a pitch as Marshall takes on FIU on April 14 at Dot Hicks Field in Huntington. SHOLTEN SINGER | HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HUNTINGTON — Marshall softball pitcher Sydney Nester is making herself well-known in her first season with the Thundering Herd.On Monday, Nester was honored as the Conference USA Pitcher of the Week once again — her sixth time receiving the honor this season, which is a Marshall single-season record for the accolade.Nester becomes just the ninth pitcher in the last 22 years to earn Conference USA’s Pitcher of the Week award six times in a season and the first since 2016.The Conference USA record for most selections in one season is eight, earned by Western Kentucky’s Miranda Kramer in 2015.Last week, Nester played a hand in all four of Marshall’s victories, picking up three wins in the circle while entering Friday’s game in the sixth and notching the save.In 21 innings of work, Nester allowed just two earned runs and 13 hits while striking out 19 batters. Nester earned her 20th win of the season on Saturday, finishing off a two-hit shutout against FIU as the Herd earned the series sweep.The Hillsville, Virginia, native has not lost a start since March 20, winning her last nine starts.Nester and the Herd will be back in action on Wednesday against Morehead State with a 3 p.m. doubleheader at Dot Hicks Field.This weekend, the winners of the last six Conference USA Pitcher of the Week awards meet as Nester leads the Herd against Western Kentucky, led by pitcher Shelby Nunn, who has won the award twice.Both teams are tied atop Conference USA’s East Division at 11-4 in C-USA play, heading into the series in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Marshall has won 11 of its last 12 games in conference play. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Sydney Nester Softball Sport Baseball Pitcher Conference Usa Shelby Nunn C-usa Pitcher Kentucky Trending Now Articles ArticlesSuddenlink is becoming OptimumWVU football: Bryce Ford-Wheaton shows old-school loyaltyWVU adds another big piece to men's hoops recruiting classMingo County twins take on sweet business opportunityWest Virginia settles for $99 million with Johnson & Johnson subsidiaryFormer St. Albans woman at the top of her game with NYC restoration projectStatehouse Beat: Factions in the U.S. and West Virginia would like us to emulate RussiaSecond ethics probe of Mooney demonstrates rare level of investigative scrutinyWorkForce WV, CVS Pharmacy leaving Plaza EastDear Abby: Travel plans complicated by boyfriend's guilt trip