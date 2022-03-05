HUNTINGTON -- Sydney Nester turned in another outstanding pitching performance on Saturday in the Marshall Round Robin as the Thundering Herd closed out its first home stand of the season with wins over Winthrop and Maryland Eastern Shore at Dot Hicks Field.
Nester pitched a shutout while allowing two hits, walking one and striking out 11 as Marshall defeated Winthrop 6-0 in the first game. Cailey Joyce allowed only one run on five hits while striking out six to help the Herd to a 14-1 five-inning mercy rule-shortened win over Eastern Shore.
“Sydney has been dominant all season so far,” Marshall head coach Megan Smith Lyon said. “Cailey started off shaky, but we knew she’d be able to settle in and she sure has. She’s pitched really well lately.”
Nester improved to 8-3 on the season. After giving up an infield single in the top of the first, she got the next Winthrop batter to ground out, then struck out the next five batters she faced, including all three hitters in the top of the second.
Bub Feringa’s two-run single in the bottom of the first gave Marshall a 2-0 lead. Lauren Love’s two-run double in the second was part of a four-run inning that pushed the Herd to a 6-0 advantage.
In the second-game win, Joyce allowed a two-out single in the first before striking out Kelsie Ekstrom to end the first inning.
Marshall’s offense took over from there.
The Herd sent 13 hitters to the plate in the bottom of the first with pinch-hitter Kay Kay Kenney driving in three with a triple off reliever Ameena Ballenger to make it a 4-0 game. Aly Harrell’s two-run single put Marshall ahead 9-0 before Eastern Shore could escape the inning.
Love, who was 3 for 4 at the plate against Winthrop, added two more hits against Eastern Shore and had four RBIs in the two games combined.
Mya Stevenson’s two-run home run in the bottom of the third against Eastern Shore stretched Marshall’s lead to 11-0.
Although the Marshall Round Robin will continue through Sunday with Eastern Shore scheduled to play Winthrop, the Herd will not play again until Friday.
That’s when the Thundering Herd March Madness event will bring Fairfield, Norfolk State and Western Carolina to Huntington.
With the five wins from the Round Robin, Marshall improved to 14-5 on the season.
“We feel really good about how we performed this weekend,” Lyon said. “We had five really good games that we put together here pitching-wise, and offensively, defensively we worked through some things.”