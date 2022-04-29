HUNTINGTON -- On Friday afternoon, Marshall's offense went a bit unconventional in method before relying on its typical force in the circle to earn a Conference USA softball win.
Marshall took advantage of a pair of UTEP miscues to plate a run in the fifth inning, which was all that pitcher Sydney Nester needed in a 1-0 win over the Miners at Dot Hicks Field to kick off Senior Weekend for the Thundering Herd.
"When you have Syd throwing the way she was throwing today, one run was enough," Marshall head coach Megan Smith Lyon said. "We know that won't be enough the rest of the weekend, so we're going to have to figure some things out."
On this day, though, the lone run in the fifth was plenty as Nester started the game by striking out the side and stayed in complete control throughout, allowing just two hits and striking out nine while not walking a batter in the shutout. It was Nester's 11th shutout this season, which ties for second-most in a single season in Marshall history.
Despite Nester being in control throughout, the game stayed in the balance until the fifth when Bub Feringa led off with a double to center field that flew over UTEP's Autumn Scott, who misjudged the ball off the bat.
At that point, Marshall had not scored a run in 10 innings, dating back to the second game at Western Kentucky last weekend, so Lyon knew the time to strike was then.
"When Bub led off with that double, that was huge," Lyon said. "I felt like, 'We've got to score right now.' We've just got to do whatever it takes to get a run across. Luckily, we were able to do that."
Lyon went outside of her norm, calling for a sacrifice bunt, which Madison Whittaker laid down perfectly. UTEP catcher Cheyenne Stark had to field and throw quickly, but the throw went into right field to score pinch-runner Lauren Love and put Whittaker at second.
Lyon stayed with the bunt strategy, getting a sacrifice to move Whitaker to third before another sacrifice attempt ended with a fielder's choice and runners on the corners after everyone was safe. However, an attempted double-steal was cut down at the plate to keep it a one-run game.
Nevertheless, Lyon said it was a positive to see the hitters execute something they haven't been overly accustomed to doing, considering the team's power.
"We typically don't bunt a ton, but it's something we're going to use and we executed it really well today," Lyon said. "It was big. It won us the game. We've had some struggles, at times, with parts of our order, so we're just trying to find the best way to get people in scoring position."
The game took just 1 hour, 28 minutes as neither team got much going offensively, totaling just seven combined baserunners.
The two teams return to Dot Hicks Field at 1 p.m. on Saturday for Senior Day.