HUNTINGTON — A historic season for the Marshall softball team ended without a postseason berth. 

After 45 wins (to 10 losses), which included a 19-6 record in Sun Belt Conference play, an RPI of 53 and an appearance in the league championship game, the Thundering Herd wasn't selected to participate in the NCAA Division I softball tournament Sunday evening. 

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.