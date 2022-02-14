HUNTINGTON — For months, Marshall's softball team couldn't wait to open its 2022 season.
After the events of Saturday, that opening weekend proved to be one that Marshall head coach Megan Smith Lyon and her team will never forget.
Following a sweep of two games over Villanova and St. Joseph's in the Buzz Classic, Marshall's team was heading back to its hotel in Atlanta when the team bus was involved in a serious auto accident.
"We were on our way back to the hotel and started to turn left onto a street and a car was basically -- Coach [Corey] Lyon saw it -- coming head on," Smith Lyon said. "He kind of made some sort of noise. I don't even know what it was, but it got my attention. By the time I looked up, the car had tried to swerve and hit the front left corner of the bus at a very, very high impact. Then the car kind of ricocheted off the bus about 30 yards onto the sidewalk in downtown Atlanta."
It was the type of thing that coaches fear the most, Smith Lyon said.
"You fear that as a coach," Smith Lyon said. "I've coached for 21 years and you fear it. For it to happen, it was very surreal. It was a difficult situation. It was scary. We were very lucky that there were some minor injuries -- nothing major."
As it turned out, Smith Lyon did not realize that the accident itself would be the most normal thing to happen on that drive back to the hotel.
Following the accident, Marshall's team was kept on the bus by the bus driver for safety purposes. As Smith Lyon called 911, a bystander stopped his car to aid the driver who had hit the bus.
That's where things got even more wild on the Thundering Herd's Saturday night in Atlanta.
"We were in the middle of the intersection just stuck there and a bystander ... pulls over to help the other person," Smith Lyon recalled. "While he's helping the other person, someone jumps in his car and steals his car."
The thief nearly wrecked into a car in front of the accident scene and then did crash just blocks later as he tried to flee in the vehicle of the bystander who was offering aid to the driver involved in the bus crash.
"Afterward, we just sat together, almost in disbelief and in shock," Smith Lyon said. "We were just lucky to have each other. We just talked about how lucky we were that we were OK and that it wasn't as serious as it could've been."
Because of the traumatic experience, Marshall's Sunday finale of the Buzz Classic against Georgia Tech was canceled.
Smith Lyon said the team made it back to Huntington safely, but there were some nerves among players on even getting back on a bus.
"We spent a lot of time just assessing our health -- especially mental health -- the last couple days," Smith Lyon said. "We tried to take care of each other the last two days. The little bumps and bruises physically, I think we've got some people working through that, but mentally, we're just going to continue to make sure everyone is OK. We're mindful that, even though the event is over, the after-effects will still be there. We'll continue to work with our players to help them with that."
Marshall finished its first weekend of the season at 3-1 overall after defeating St. Joseph's twice (8-0 and 6-4) and splitting with Villanova (9-1 loss, 8-0 win).
Pitcher Sydney Nester was named the Conference USA Pitcher of the Week on Monday after going 3-0 on the weekend while not allowing a run.
In 14 innings, Nester struck out 25 batters while allowing just six hits and one walk.