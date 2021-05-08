HUNTINGTON — Marshall’s men’s soccer team pulled off one of the biggest wins in the history of Thundering Herd athletics on Thursday when MU topped No. 1 Clemson in the third round of the NCAA tournament.
Marshall Athletic Director Mike Hamrick was right there to congratulate Herd head coach Chris Grassie as he walked off the field in Cary, North Carolina.
“It means a great deal to our university when one of our athletics teams is, first of all, in the NCAA tournament and when they’re ranked in the top 10, competing well,” Hamrick said. “They are certainly doing that under Coach Grassie.”
It is the second straight season that Grassie has led Marshall to the NCAA tournament, which was the goal when he was hired in 2017.
Hamrick said the path for Marshall’s soccer programs was set into motion well before Grassie’s hire when Bob Gray led the program.
“Bobby Gray did a great job for many years and the program was neglected, but he hung in there and kept it going,” Hamrick said. “The turning point in our soccer program came when we decided to build a facility.”
When Marshall announced its Vision Campaign in 2011, it included a new indoor practice facility, a sports medicine translational research facility, a new weight room and a new soccer complex.
At the time, Marshall soccer played at Sam Hood Field, a grass field located where Marshall’s indoor practice facility now sits.
The new project brought in Hoops Family Field, a state-of-the-art facility that opened up new opportunities for Herd soccer.
“We weren’t going to build a field,” Hamrick said. “We were going to build a soccer complex and a top-rate facility. Then you bring in a top-notch coach like Chris Grassie to follow Bobby Gray and support him, and look what’s happened.
“We went from two-dozen soccer fans at a match to, now at times, there’s 1,000 to 1,500 at a match. That does great things for your community and university.”
As Marshall’s facilities improved, so too did the quality of athlete that the Herd was able to bring to Huntington.
“Facilities draw athletes, and that can only be good for your university and its programs,” Hamrick said.
Now Marshall is mentioned among some of the top soccer programs in the nation. In looking at the final eight teams alive in the NCAA men’s tournament, Marshall joins Georgetown, Wake Forest, North Carolina, Indiana, Seton Hall, Washington and Indiana.
Of those schools, four are public universities with athletics revenues that triple that of Marshall’s $32.9 million: Washington ($133.7 million), Indiana ($127.8 million), North Carolina ($98.9 million) and Pittsburgh ($98.9 million).
The other three programs — Wake Forest, Georgetown and Seton Hall — are private universities.
“You look at those prestigious universities — North Carolina, Georgetown — and then you see Marshall right there,” Hamrick said. “That means a great deal and gives everyone a lot of pride in your university.”
The great equalizer, according to Hamrick, has been the investment into facilities, which has helped with recruiting on a national and international level.
Hamrick said the trend can be seen among several sports, citing softball, football and women’s track as those that have seen an increase in success since investing in the facilities upgrades.
MU softball became an annual Conference USA power following the construction of the new Dot Hicks Field, making the NCAA tournament in 2013 and 2017 following the C-USA tournament titles in 2013 and 2017.
The finalization of the indoor practice facility helped both football and women’s track by giving those teams a multi-purpose facility to showcase for recruits while also hosting practice and events for training purposes.
Marshall won a Conference USA football championship in 2014 just after the facility opened, and the women’s track program has prospered over the last few years, setting multiple program records.
Hamrick — whose future is still uncertain due to a contract that is set to expire at the end of June — said that as the soccer program continues to show what can be done with an emphasis on facilities, the focus is still looking forward.
As Hamrick gets set to watch Marshall take on Georgetown on Monday, his new vision is on baseball, which he thinks could go on a similar path as the soccer program.
“The next one has to be the baseball stadium,” Hamrick said. “I honestly believe if we build a quality baseball stadium that our baseball can take off to the level that soccer has.
“No one ever dreamed Marshall soccer would be playing in the Elite Eight. Build a facility, get the right players, support the coach and it can happen.”