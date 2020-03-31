HUNTINGTON — Several times a year, one of the various NCAA committees will meet on aspects that affect rules or governance of particular sports.
As part of the NCAA’s Football Oversight Committee, Marshall Athletic Director Mike Hamrick has been involved with several of these meetings.
Typically, there is a general feel as to what direction the organization is leaning before a meeting to adopt changes takes place.
As Hamrick pointed out, though, Monday’s Division I Council meeting to vote on the issue of eligibility relief for spring sports athletes who lost the 2020 season due to the coronavirus outbreak was not one of those times.
The many unknowns, plus the lack of precedent on an issue affecting sports across the board, made it one meeting in which no one really knew what to expect.
So how much notice did Hamrick have on the NCAA’s decision to grant eligibility relief to spring sports athletes — a decision that came down around 6:30 p.m. Monday?
“I found out when you found out,” Hamrick said. “I wouldn’t necessarily say I knew what to expect. I don’t think anybody knew what to expect. There were just so many unknowns that no one really knew.”
Marshall softball coach Megan Smith was in the same boat as Hamrick, patiently waiting to find out how to plan for the potential 2021 season. Prior to Monday’s ruling, it was basically a situation of “hurry up and wait” for Smith, who stayed locked in with Hamrick and senior women’s administrator Beatrice Crane-Banford for updates.
“I don’t know that any of us anticipated either way,” Smith said. “I felt we figured it was wide open and we’d see what the decision was going to be. We’ve been getting updates from Mike and Beatrice, and they’ve been keeping us in the loop as much as they can, but I’m not sure any of us knew which direction it would go.”
Now that the coaches know what direction that the NCAA is going, they can take initial steps toward figuring out what the ensuing moves may be for their programs.
Under the NCAA’s vote, individual schools may offer as little as none or up to the amount of aid offered during the 2019-20 year for athletes wishing to utilize their extra year of eligibility.
For seniors, those utilizing the extra year will not count against scholarship totals for 2020-21, meaning that would be additional money needed on top of the 11.7 scholarships for baseball and 12 for softball, as well as other equivalency sports.
The main factor into some of those decisions — the financial side — is still not known due to the impact of the coronavirus on the NCAA and its member programs.
Once those numbers become available, then the process can begin of sorting out who is coming back with the extra year and who is moving on to life after their college careers.
Marshall baseball coach Jeff Waggoner said some of those discussions took place in 2020 exit interviews following the cancellation of the spring sports season, but with Monday’s vote, discussions will continue.
“We had a team meeting and then I had meetings with each player on the team before they left,” Waggoner said. “It’s been pretty broad. I think some guys are going to graduate and not come back and some guys who might have a semester or another year left will come back and some guys might go to grad school and come back, but we just don’t know. Distributing the scholarship money will be a big part of that, too. Let’s face it. We just don’t know yet.”
Hamrick said he plans to meet with the coaches once things start to stabilize to get a plan in place, but until the NCAA releases its monies to the conferences for member schools and programs see where their budgets are, there is not much that can be done yet.
“The devil now is in the details,” Hamrick said. “I mean, we evaluate how that is going to affect us and we make decisions on how we are going to move forward with this.”