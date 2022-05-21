HUNTINGTON — The college football landscape continues to change, but it doesn’t appear the Sun Belt Conference will cash in on the latest NCAA rule change, at least not this season.
In a move finalized Wednesday, following recommendations from the Football Oversight Committee, the NCAA’s Division I Council officially voted to eliminate a requirement for conferences to have divisions in order to hold a conference championship game following a recommendation from the Football Oversight Committee.
Previously, NCAA rules required football conferences with 12 or more members to hold a championship game and split teams into divisions with round-robin schedules for divisional opponents.
While the decision was being made, representatives from each of the 14 schools in the Sun Belt Conference, including new members Marshall, Old Dominion, Southern Miss and James Madison, were meeting collectively for the first time. Marshall Athletic Director Christian Spears was at the meeting.
It was there that Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill stated the conference will stick with two divisions, East and West, for the upcoming 2022 football season, citing regional rivalries as a major interest to fans.
Spears said he agreed with the move, especially given the fact that football schedules have already been finalized for the league’s 14 teams.
“We’ve already got an approved schedule model, we’ve already got an East-West configuration, we’ve already got our crossover opponents,” Spears said. “Let’s go ahead and play this season out, let’s see how a 14-team, two-division league turns out with a championship game at the end.”
He didn’t slam the door on the possibility that the Sun Belt could move to a division-less conference in the future, but circled back again to the appeal of regional rivalries and the ability to pique fan interest while building a national brand.
“I love the fact that we have Appy State at home, a rivalry that people remember, and I’m excited to go to their venue next year, right?” Spears said. “There is some cachet for familiarity and let’s play it out this year, see how it all trickles and then make a really informed decision in year two on whether or not we want to alter how we pick our championship participants.”
As it stands, the winner of the East and West divisions would play for the Sun Belt Conference championship at the end of the season. Marshall is situated in the middle of a very competitive East division that includes Coastal Carolina and Appalachian State, which finished at the top of the division one season ago.
Should the conference eventually move away from the divisional model, the alternative would be to take the two teams with the best record in the conference and pair them together for the championship game.
But for a conference that has gone through a good deal of change between seasons already, the move felt abrupt, Spears said, and that was the general feeling between other representatives at the Sun Belt meetings earlier this week.