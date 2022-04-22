HUNTINGTON — Marshall fans will get their first look at the 2022 Thundering Herd football team Saturday when the annual Green and White scrimmage is played at the indoor practice facility, but what should they expect?
When looking at it through the lens of head coach Charles Huff, it's less about what happens on the field and more about what happens around it.
"The game itself is a very vanilla practice," Huff said. "But it's the weekend and I think when you talk about the Marshall community and the Marshall family, it's like a family reunion."
The spring game will begin at 3 p.m. at the Chris Cline Indoor Athletic Complex while the "Joan Zone" (opens at 1:30 p.m.) will be set up at Joan C. Edwards Stadium next door and the West Lot will be open for tailgating beginning at 10 a.m.
Combine that with the spring fountain ceremony that will take place on campus at 11 a.m. and you get an action-packed Saturday for the Huntington community.
"I expect the stadium and the parking lots and the streets to be full because Marshall is gonna win, the weather is gonna be phenomenal and we all need to work on refreshing our grill skills," Huff said.
The game was moved indoors as the playing surface at the stadium awaits replacement. While there were other locations available for the spring game to be played, including the Greenbrier facility or in Charleston, keeping the Herd in Huntington was a priority for Huff.
"There were a lot of options that were good options," Huff said. "The 45 minutes to an hour of the game is one thing, but people spending time here in Huntington tailgating, just kind of being around our football culture and football family, we wanted to keep that intact."
It will be the last of 15 practices for the Herd this spring, which gave the coaching staff a good idea of where the team stands ahead of summer and the preseason practice period.
From now until then, the roster will change with new recruits and transfers making their way to campus, and there's always the possibility of players on the current spring roster that opt to enter the transfer portal.
This spring, more than anything, has been a developmental period for the Marshall roster, with questions surrounding the quarterback position and new pieces on the defensive side of the ball. Huff's focus has been on finding "who can do what" and exposing players to multiple looks and positions to hone in on their understanding of the playbook and schemes.
Herd fans will see the fruit of that labor, at least in part, during Saturday's scrimmage, but will also feel a sense of community often associated with the university throughout the entire day.
"The game is not important. It's the spring game weekend events that, to me, are kind of the preseason to the season," Huff said. "It's an opportunity for us to get back together and start some momentum moving not only into the Sun Belt but into the new season."