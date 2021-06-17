HUNTINGTON — Marshall University will not limit fan attendance at sporting events this fall, athletic department officials announced Thursday.
Interim Athletic Director Jeff O’Malley said he received word late Wednesday night that the department had full clearance to lift restrictions in accordance with updated public health guidelines regarding COVID-19, and remove attendance restrictions at athletic events.
That means football fans can pack Joan C. Edwards stadium for head coach Charles Huff’s first season at the helm, help cheer the men’s soccer team at Veterans Memorial Soccer complex as they defend their national championship, while also supporting the women’s soccer team and volleyball teams.
Last fall, attendance was heavily restricted at sporting events throughout the fall, winter and spring seasons.
The announcement comes after several other colleges and universities across the country have announced the full re-opening of their stadiums.