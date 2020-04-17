HUNTINGTON — There couldn’t have been a better script set up for Marshall quarterback Rakeem Cato as he walked into FIU Stadium on Oct. 18, 2014.
Cato was an undersized, unheralded kid out of Miami who chose to play for Marshall over FIU.
And yet, four years later, Cato returned to face FIU — located just 15 minutes from where he grew up — with his sights set on breaking Russell Wilson’s NCAA record for consecutive games with a touchdown pass.
Cato came into the contest tied with Wilson at 38 games, and the way Marshall’s offense had rolled through the 2014 season to that point, there was not much chance of him being stopped en route to the record.
As a writer, it isn’t every day that you see an NCAA record broken — especially one as juicy as this with Cato in his own backyard to break the record.
Those thoughts started to shift early in the game, however, as FIU stymied Marshall’s first two drives before taking a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter.
It was short-lived, however, as the late Devon Johnson ripped off a 71-yard run on the first play of the next drive — a run in which I asked those in the press box, ‘Did he score?’
Here’s why.
FIU’s press box seating is situated in a far corner end zone booth and has several obstructed views. If you are sitting in the press box and play is on the other end, you have to look through the glass of two other boxes to see the whole field.
But when that box next to you is the television broadcast booth and they shutter their windows to keep out glare from light, that means you only see from your end zone to the 40-yard line.
So, when Johnson ripped off the long run, I assumed he had scored, which obviously he did not.
Nor did he on the next two plays — both runs inside the 3-yard line.
As the Thundering Herd lined up for third down, the first quarter was winding down. In just a few seconds, the obstructed view became a non-issue because the teams switched ends.
Instead, though, Cato got the snap off quickly and lobbed a touchdown pass to a wide-open freshman tight end Ryan Yurachek with five seconds left in the first quarter.
I never saw the play — that is, until I watched highlights on television later at halftime.
Whether I saw it or not, the moment was impactful for those in attendance.
Cato had officially gone from an unheralded prospect to an NCAA record holder and he had done so back in his hometown.
It would be a special story if those were the only facts involved, but there was so much more.
Cato’s mother, Juannese, had passed away due to pneumonia when he was 13 years old, forcing his older sister, Shanrikia Cato, to raise Rakeem and his brothers and sisters.
Childhood had been a struggle for the Cato family and he spoke at length about the pain of his mother’s death and how it motivated him daily.
Now, he was an NCAA record-setting quarterback — and Shanrikia and the rest of the family were there in person to watch it happen.
After the game, I went to interview Cato before the Herd went to the team bus and there was his entire family in ‘Cato 12’ shirts surrounding him.
Shanrikia was in tears as she told me something I’ll never forget.
“My Mom is so proud because he always said he was going to make it to the top,” Shanrikia Cato said. “Today, he’s done that.”
That moment was when the moment’s magnitude showed its full impact.
The Catos grew up in Liberty City — an impoverished and desolate part of Miami where hope wasn’t easily found.
Yet, on that date in 2014, hope was wearing a No. 12 Marshall jersey.
What made it even more special is the sequence of events as a whole — scheduling, timing, etc.
If it had been a Marshall home game, chances are that Cato’s family would never have seen it. For many of them, it was their first time ever seeing Cato play college football.
Cato treated them to a show, throwing for 214 yards and four touchdowns.
A week sooner or later, it would not have been the record-breaking week, but everything aligned in ways unspeakable.
At the end of the day, who really gives a damn if I ever saw the actual play to break the record?
The entire Cato family did, and that’s all that mattered.