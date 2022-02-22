HUNTINGTON — Marshall University filed a lawsuit against Conference USA in Cabell County Circuit Court on Tuesday in an effort to facilitate its early exit from the conference.
In the suit, Marshall University’s Board of Governors is seeking relief in the form of a declaratory judgment and temporary, preliminary and permanent injunctions against Conference USA in proceeding with arbitration.
Marshall athletics issued a statement on Tuesday evening in regards to the lawsuit.
“For more than two months, Marshall University has attempted to reach a resolution with Conference USA regarding our decision not to participate in the league after this academic year; however, no progress has been made.
“The action we brought yesterday is the beginning of litigation intended to protect our rights, help us reach an agreement in a timely manner and clear the way for our shift in conference affiliation. We look forward to a successful resolution of this matter and a bright future with the Sun Belt Conference.”
The lawsuit, which was filed at 11:07 a.m. Tuesday, seeks to establish jurisdiction in West Virginia, while also countering Conference USA’s demand for arbitration, which was received by the university Thursday from the American Arbitration Association.
The lawsuit contends that, as an arm of the state of West Virginia, Marshall University is entitled to sovereign immunity, based on the 11th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution and the West Virginia Constitution, which includes immunity from C-USA’s demand for arbitration.
In the lawsuit, Marshall University also notes that, when it signed its new member agreement to join Conference USA on Oct. 24, 2003, the league’s current bylaws, which contain the demand for arbitration, were not in effect because they had not yet been created, which means there is nothing in writing to bind Marshall to those current bylaws.
Marshall’s lawsuit also states that the university will “suffer actual, imminent, immediate and irreparable harm in the absence of preliminary relief, and the balance of hardships weighs in the Plaintiff’s favor.”
The lawsuit further states that the request for injunctive relief is in the interest of the public, as well as other public universities involved, in regard to scheduling athletic events for the 2022-23 athletic season.
It is the latest in a chain of events between Conference USA and three schools — Marshall, Old Dominion and Southern Miss — that are scheduled to leave C-USA for the Sun Belt Conference.
The schools were invited to the Sun Belt Conference and accepted the invitations in the last week of October.
Marshall served Conference USA on Nov. 1 with a withdrawal notice indicating its intent to withdraw from the league.
In a statement released Feb. 11 in conjunction with Old Dominion and Southern Miss, Marshall stated that it had advised Conference USA in early December of its intent to leave the league in time for the 2022-23 school year.
Tuesday’s lawsuit states that on three separate occasions — Jan. 12, Jan. 20 and Jan. 25 — Marshall University again notified Conference USA of its intent to withdraw from Conference USA on July 1, 2022.
The Jan. 20 and Jan. 25 notices included requests for Marshall not to be placed on any Conference USA athletic schedule moving forward.
On Feb. 11, however, Conference USA released its 2022 football schedules, which included Marshall, Old Dominion and Southern Miss — a move that led to those schools issuing the public statements about their intent to leave and Conference USA’s unwillingness to negotiate an amicable exit.
Marshall University then received a letter from Kathleen A. Gossett-Cantrell on behalf of the American Arbitration Association on Thursday.
Marshall University is the first of those three schools exiting Conference USA to file a lawsuit to block the demand for arbitration.
Marshall interim athletic director Jeff O’Malley declined to comment on the matter, citing the pending litigation.