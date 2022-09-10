Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Marshall's Ethan Driskell (52) celebrates with running back Khalan Laborn (8) after a touchdown by Laborn against Notre Dame Saturday at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind.

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Marshall’s Henry Colombi threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Devin Miller with 5:16 left and the Thundering Herd got a pick-six from Steven Gilmore just 41 seconds later as Marshall (2-0) earned a 26-21 win over No. 8 Notre Dame at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The win is Marshall’s first over a top-10 opponent since the Herd defeated No. 6 Kansas State on Sept. 20, 2003 in Manhattan, Kansas.