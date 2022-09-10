SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Marshall’s Henry Colombi threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Devin Miller with 5:16 left and the Thundering Herd got a pick-six from Steven Gilmore just 41 seconds later as Marshall (2-0) earned a 26-21 win over No. 8 Notre Dame at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
The win is Marshall’s first over a top-10 opponent since the Herd defeated No. 6 Kansas State on Sept. 20, 2003 in Manhattan, Kansas.
The victory also snapped Notre Dame’s home winning streak in openers at 10 games, while dropping the Fighting Irish to 0-2 on the season.
After Gilmore’s 37-yard interception return gave Marshall a two-score lead, defensive end Owen Porter all but closed the door on the upset with an interception.
Notre Dame’s Drew Pine found Michael Mayer for a score with 14 seconds left, but the Herd recovered the onside kick to secure the upset.
Marshall led 12-9 going into the fourth quarter, but Notre Dame’s Tyler Buchner scored on a 1-yard plunge to give the Irish the lead on the first play of the fourth quarter.
The Herd led for much of the contest, taking a 9-7 lead into the locker room as the defense limited the Fighting Irish offensive attack.
Marshall running back Khalan Laborn finished with 31 carries for 163 yards and a touchdown, while Colombi finished 16 of 21 for 145 yards and a score.