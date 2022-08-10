Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

HUNTINGTON — The Marshall volleyball and basketball teams will play on new courts this season following the purchase of two new playing surfaces that will be installed in the Cam Henderson Center this fall.

That’s right, two courts instead of a shared court for both sports.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.