HUNTINGTON — Nearly 25 years ago, Christian Spears set out on a goal in intercollegiate athletics with a vision in mind of one day leading his own program.
On Friday, Spears’ vision came to fruition as he was introduced as Marshall University’s new athletic director — the 22nd in the university’s history.
“I’ve been waiting a long time,” Spears said. “I’ve been super-patient, trying to find the right fit — the right place with the right people. It’s hard to do. You can’t do this thing by yourself.
“The most important thing in ‘We Are Marshall’ is ‘we.’ And if we can get that done together and I can be a part of that process with you all, I’ve been waiting my whole life for this. It is a moment for me.”
Spears, who served as Pitt's deputy athletic director before being hired at MU, said he knew Marshall was the right fit when he stepped on campus and met Marshall University President Brad D. Smith for his interview as one of four finalists for the position.
Spears noted a question posed to him by Smith that stayed in his mind.
“He asked me, ‘Can you remember a time in your life where you knew the moment was so significant that it was going to have you pivot — that you were going to change the direction that you were going?’” Spears recalled. “I shared some things about my dad, and my dad passed, but this was his dream because it was my dream, and here we are today.”
That initial meeting also left a big impression on Smith, which ultimately led Smith to select Spears as the university’s permanent athletic director.
Smith’s success with Intuit was built on having big goals and figuring out the process that it took to make those dreams a reality.
Smith said he saw the same thing with Spears during his on-campus tour.
“There are two kinds of people in this world: Some people have to see it to believe it, and others believe it and know they’ll see it,” Smith said. “He believes it and he’s already seen it.”
Smith then dove into an example from the interview.
“He walked through the Cam [Henderson Center] and came away with a list of 70 things — literally, 70 — that were ideas and thoughts,” Smith said. “I looked at him. They were the same things that Coach [Dan] D’Antoni and fans and student-athletes have mentioned to me. I said, ‘This guy gets it.’ He’s got a big vision and attention to detail.”
Spears takes over as Marshall’s athletic director at a time when the university is in its biggest transformation in decades.
When Spears takes over March 14, he does so just two days ahead of a scheduled hearing in Cabell County Circuit Court between lawyers for Marshall University and Conference USA in the ongoing dispute concerning Marshall trying to exit Conference USA early for the Sun Belt Conference.
Spears said Marshall interim athletic director Jeff O’Malley — whom he and Smith lauded during Friday’s news conference — would continue to navigate Marshall through that litigation process.
Coming into a situation as leader of an athletic department with the unknowns of what conference the programs will compete in this fall has its challenges, but Spears said his vision is on preparing Marshall in the best way possible, no matter which way the litigation with C-USA goes.
The focus is on having Marshall positioned to transition to the Sun Belt Conference for July 1, 2022, should that opportunity present itself.
“I’m really confident in the direction that we’ve taken as a university,” Spears said. “We’re being advised and provided with great information. Jeff has done such a good job keeping Brad informed, and I know Brad and Jeff have had some meaningful dialogues. I am confident that it’s going to get resolved in a very user-friendly way for everyone involved, so I’m not concerned. If we get to that point [staying in C-USA for 2022-23], we’ll definitely dig in, but I do think it’s going to be right-sized quickly and effectively by the people who are managing it right now.”
Smith also gave Spears some guidance in the direction he envisions moving forward.
“You keep your eye on the horizon,” Smith said of the uncertain situation. “What I’ve said to Christian is, ‘Build for the future. We’ve got a great team around you to clear the brush. We’ll handle the things that may look like obstacles today. They are speed bumps. Just build for the future. That’s where we’re going.’”
Spears’ wife, Julia Spears, was in attendance at Friday’s introductory news conference. She serves as the associate vice provost for academic innovation at Pitt.
The couple has three children — Rainier, Kai and Skyla — but they were in Pittsburgh for school Friday.
Spears thanked his family — the centerpiece of his journey — for their support in the exciting new beginning at Marshall.
“They have been a part of this journey all along,” Spears said. “I got a call today from my son … as he was driving to school with my daughter. He said, ‘Hey, congratulations, Dad. Good luck today.’ It couldn’t have felt better. My family has been so meaningfully involved in this.”
Spears also thanked Pitt Athletic Director Heather Lyke for her guidance over the past eight years in guiding him to his new position at Marshall — one he said he can’t wait to get started.
“This is one of the most storied programs in college athletics, and I can’t believe that I get to serve with you and bring pride to this amazing university,” Spears said.