HUNTINGTON — For some of the second half of Saturday’s game, it felt like Friday again for Marshall’s women’s basketball team.
The scenarios between the two days were similar — Marshall jumping to a lead, only to see Louisiana Tech come storming back.
This time, however, the Thundering Herd women found a way to ensure there would not be another late loss on their home court.
Marshall got big contributions from Savannah Wheeler and Paige Shy, and freshman C.C. Mays hit two huge free throws with six seconds left to give the Herd a 61-57 win over the Lady Techsters Saturday at Cam Henderson Center.
Marshall led by as many as 17 points in the third quarter after Wheeler, who led Marshall with 16 points, connected on a pair of 3-pointers during a quick 8-0 run that produced the game’s biggest lead.
However, the combination of a depleted roster — Marshall had eight players available — and Friday’s overtime loss took its toll on the Herd’s energy level late as Louisiana Tech (6-2, 1-1 C-USA) came storming back.
The Lady Techsters cut the deficit to 55-54 with 1:00 left following a basket by Anna Larr Roberson, but the Herd hit six of eight free throws in that final minute to secure the win.
Shy, who was an emergency starter this weekend due to contact tracing that left Marshall without three normal starters, notched career-highs with 11 points and nine rebounds.
“We kind of let it slip [Friday] in our opinion,” said Marshall’s Taylor Pearson, who scored 10 points. “We watched film and knew what not to do again and then we knew the right things to do.”
Raizel Guinto matched a career-high with 20 points for Louisiana Tech.
Marshall is scheduled to return to action on at 6 p.m. Friday at Charlotte, but that series is up in the air after the 49ers were forced to cancel their series with Western Kentucky this weekend.