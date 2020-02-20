Western Kentucky’s women’s basketball team won its ninth straight game, and 13th straight at home, defeating Marshall 79-65 Friday in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
Taylor Pearson led all scorers with 24 points for Marshall (11-14, 6-8 Conference USA) and Savannah Wheeler finished with 19. Raneem Elgedawy had a double-double of 17 points and 12 rebounds while Whitney Creech scored 19 points for the Hilltoppers (19-6, 11-3). Meral Abdelgawad added 11 points and Dee Givens finished with 10.
The Herd led early, but a 13-3 run for WKU gave the Hilltoppers a 24-20 lead at the end of the first quarter, and things continued to move in Western Kentucky’s favor as Marshall committed 12 turnovers in the first half and made just three field goals in the second quarter.
Western Kentucky led 45-28 at the half, and while the Herd brought things back within single-digits at one point in the third quarter, the Hilltoppers pushed their lead back up to 59-48 with 10 minutes to go and maintained their distance from Marshall to the end.
The Herd returns home Saturday with a 3 p.m tipoff against Old Dominion.