HUNTINGTON — Louisiana Tech proved to be better drivers than Marshall.
The Thundering Herd (1-2 overall, 0-1 Conference USA) built a 12-point second-half lead by driving to the basket, but lost the lead and the game 61-51 in overtime, by failing to prevent the Lady Techsters (6-1, 1-0) from doing the same Friday night at Cam Henderson Center.
The teams meet again at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Henderson Center. The game figures to be a challenge for Marshall, which dressed just eight players Friday. Junior center Lorelei Roper, senior guard Kristen Mayo and junior guard Kia Sivils, all starters, missed the game for health reasons.
Eight players nearly was nearly enough as the Herd erased an early eight-point deficit with a 24-6 run to take a 28-18 halftime lead. Kennedi Colclough’s basket at 8:18 of the third quarter gave Marshall its largest lead.
The Lady Techsters stormed back behind junior guard Keiunna Walker, who scored 26 points, 10 above her average, most on drives. Walker scored 21 points in the final 25 minutes as Louisiana Tech scored 30 points in the paint.
The Herd had chances to win in regulation, but Paige Shy, Taylor Pearson and Savannah Wheeler all missed 3-point shots in the last 55 seconds after Louisiana Tech’s Amber Dixon tied it at 47-47 on a drive for a basket.
Walker scored six of the first eight points in overtime as the Lady Techsters took a 53-49 lead. Pearson’s jumper with 3:39 to play brought Marshall within 53-51, but Raizel Guinto drove the lane for a basket and followed with a 3-pointer from the top of the key and a free throw to put the game out of reach.
Pearson and Alexis Johnson led the Herd with 16 points each. Johnson grabbed 11 rebounds, as did Wheeler. Mahogany Matthews blocked seven shots.
Guinto and Dixon each scored 10 points for Louisiana Tech, which turned 21 offensive rebounds into 21 second-chance points.