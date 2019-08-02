It’s been years since Shayna Gore sat in Andrea Santos’ Spanish class at Logan High School. Her Spanish is a bit hazy. She’ll be the first to admit that.
But now, it will be put to the ultimate test.
Gore, a Logan High School graduate and former player at Marshall University, signed on Wednesday with a pro team in Spain.
Gore, who just finished up her playing career with the Marshall University women’s basketball team, signed with Unicaja Baloncesto in Malaga City, Spain on Wednesday at the West Logan Giovanni’s.
The official announcement was made on her Twitter Page early on Friday morning.
“I’ve gotta go make Ms. Santos proud now,” Gore joked. “I took two years of Spanish in high school, but it’s so tough.”
No worries though. There’s always modern technology to help.
“My mom’s boss actually got me a translator from Apple that I could hook up to my phone,” Gore said. “When they talk it will translate English back to me.”
Following her pro contract announcement, Gore’s Twitter page and cell phone blew up, as she received dozens and dozens of well wishes from family, friends, fans and also people from Spain, welcoming her into their country.
“My phone has been buzzing all day,” Gore said. “I’ve been on Twitter and I already have a bunch of people welcoming me to the city and to the country.”
Málaga is a coastal city in southern Spain and lies on the Costa del Sol (Coast of the Sun) of the Mediterranean, about 60 miles east of the Strait of Gibraltar and about 80 miles north of Africa. The city has a population of 571,026. Málaga has a long history as one of the oldest cities in Europe and one of the oldest continuously inhabited cities in the world. Málaga and southern Spain, with its usual warm climate, is known as a popular vacation spot for Europeans wanting to escape the cold winter months.
That’s fine with Gore.
“Oh yeah, I’m on the beach!” Gore said. “When they first offered me this I went online and did some research and saw where it was and saw that there were cruise ships there. It looked like a vacation spot. I’m about to play the game that I love and I’ll be on vacation at the same time.”
Gore said she already has a passport and will be flying to Washington at the end of the month to get her visa. Then it’s off to Spain to join her new team. The Euro League women’s season begins in October.
She had a successful career with the Thundering Herd. In her senior season she averaged 20 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists and was named to the All-Conference USA first team. She shot 38 percent from beyond the 3-point arc, sinking 90 3s. She also had 50 steals and nearly 100 assists.
Gore was second in C-USA in scoring last season and was named to the all-conference second team the last two seasons. Marshall finished 17-15 this past season, falling 83-71 to Appalachian State in the quarterfinals of the Women’s Basketball Invitational.
Gore, a 5-foot-10 shooting guard, finished her career with 2,081 points, a mark that is third all-time in program history and ties her for sixth in Conference USA’s all-time record book.
“This has definitely come with a lot of emotion,” Gore said. “People have asked how I feel. I’m happy, I’m scared, I’m nervous and I’m anxious. I’ve never been out of the country so it will be my first time. I will also be away from my family. The furthest I’ve been away has been Marshall. That’s an hour and a half. This is long way away. But I’m really excited and this is a lifetime opportunity that I can’t pass up. I’m just really excited to go over there and get to work with my new teammates.”