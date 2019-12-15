PISCATAWAY, New Jersey — Rutgers jumped out to a 24-2 lead after one quarter and never looked back in a 66-41 win over Marshall’s women’s basketball team at Rutgers Athletic Center on Sunday afternoon.
With the loss, Marshall fell to 5-5 overall on the season.
Rutgers, which is receiving votes in both the Associated Press and USA Today/WBCA Coaches Poll, improved to 10-1 with the victory.
The game was over nearly as soon as it started with Rutgers scoring the game’s first 15 points before Taylor Pearson connected for the Herd’s lone points of the quarter on a jumper with 4:06 left.
Rutgers guard Khadaizha Sanders hit a 35-foot 3-pointer as time expired to end the first quarter with the Scarlet Knights in front 24-2.
The lead was more than enough for Rutgers, which boasts of one of the NCAA’s top defensive teams in field goal percentage. That statistic rang true again on Sunday with the Scarlet Knights holding Marshall to just 23 percent for the game.
Rutgers’ lead increased to as many as 33 points midway through the third quarter.
Marshall was unable to get anything going offensively at the basket as Rutgers outscored the Herd 30-4 in the paint.
The Herd was led by 15 points from freshman Savannah Wheeler, but no other player had more than six points in the loss.
Rutgers had balance within its lineup with six players scoring — five of which ended in double-figures.
Maori Davenport led the way with 13 points while Sanders added 12. Mael Gilles and Tekia Mack each had 11 points while Jordan Wallace added 10 points. Mack added a team-high eight rebounds.
Marshall returns to action on Saturday with its final non-conference game of the season — a 2 p.m. road contest at Towson. The Herd will then have 11 days off before traveling to Rice for the Conference USA opener on Jan. 2.