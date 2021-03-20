HUNTINGTON — As a high school player, Aaliyah Dunham wowed crowds in the state of West Virginia for four years with South Charleston.
Now, after four years at Xavier, Dunham is headed back to the Mountain State following her commitment to Marshall’s program and head coach Tony Kemper this week.
“Things with Coach Kemper went very well,” Dunham said. “I’ve known him for a little while, so I think we’ve always had a good bond. I’m very excited to come back home and play in front of my family and friends. That’s exciting for me.”
The former South Charleston standout got the affectionate nickname “Granny” at Xavier because of her leadership roles on and off the court, which will be crucial with the Thundering Herd losing senior leaders Kristen Mayo and Taylor Pearson.
“I kind of look out for everyone as an older person and in a leadership role,” Dunham said. “I always reached out to the freshman and the younger class to make sure they were all good. That made me who I am. I want to make sure everyone is OK and if they need anything, reach out to me.”
On the court, Dunham brings a wealth of experience as a Division I point guard to the Herd backcourt, which should take some of the load off of guard Savannah Wheeler, who has been the team’s leading scorer in her first two seasons with Marshall.
With the addition of Dunham, Wheeler will be able to play both guard positions, which makes her even more dangerous for the Herd offense — something the team greatly needed this year.
Dunham started at guard in every one of Xavier’s games over the past three seasons, plus had eight starts as a freshman.
“I think it will be a great fit for me in my role that I’ve played over the last four years to step in and be a leader,” Dunham said. “I think that’s something that they need and it will be good for me.”
In addition to the basketball aspects, there were several factors that matched up for Dunham in returning to Huntington for her final year of college basketball.
First off, it brings Dunham closer to her family, which was one aspect that was lacking due to COVID-19 this season. In past years, her family was able to travel for games, but the concerns surrounding safety limited their ability to be as involved in the 2020-21 season.
“I’m coming back home, so we’re going to have a lot of hometown support,” Dunham said. “When I told my parents, they were excited. They made every single home game at Xavier, so they’re more excited to be very close. It also gives my grandparents a chance to come. They’re a little older and corona and stuff kind of slowed their travel. They live in Huntington, so they’ll be able to come a lot more now.”
Secondly, Dunham’s move is also all business.
“That was one of the biggest decisions besides basketball that I was pushing,” Dunham said. “I want to get my MBA and with Marshall’s program, the time frame of it works out really well for me to finish it in my year.”
Dunham said there is a sense of pride about coming back to her home state and being able to finish out her basketball career where it all started.
“Being that hometown kid, I remember playing for South Charleston and you have all the local kids looking up to you,” Dunham said. “That’s just something you always remember. I’m excited for that.”
Because Dunham has not yet formally signed with the Herd, Kemper was unable to comment on her joining the program due to NCAA rules on commenting on prospective student-athletes.