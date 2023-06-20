Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Jenna Burdette has been promoted from assistant to associate head basketball coach at Marshall University.

 Submitted photo

HUNTINGTON — That Jenna Burdette was already on Marshall University’s women’s basketball staff saved head coach Kim Stephens-Caldwell the trouble of going to get her.

Stephens-Caldwell promoted Burdette from assistant to associate head coach Tuesday. The Thundering Herd’s new leader is plenty familiar with Burdette, who was an assistant for her at Glenville State from 2018 through 2020 before spending one season at Northern Kentucky, then joining then-Herd coach Tony Kemper’s staff.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

