HUNTINGTON — That Jenna Burdette was already on Marshall University’s women’s basketball staff saved head coach Kim Stephens-Caldwell the trouble of going to get her.
Stephens-Caldwell promoted Burdette from assistant to associate head coach Tuesday. The Thundering Herd’s new leader is plenty familiar with Burdette, who was an assistant for her at Glenville State from 2018 through 2020 before spending one season at Northern Kentucky, then joining then-Herd coach Tony Kemper’s staff.
“Jenna was with me at Glenville for two seasons and helped us win back-to-back (Mountain East Conference) championships,” Stephens-Caldwell said of Burdette. “She’s as good as it gets. She is loyal, competitive and has a phenomenal basketball mind. Most importantly, she has a big heart and will do what’s best for Marshall and our players daily.”
Burdette and Stephens-Caldwell are from the same area. Stephens-Caldwell played at Parkersburg South High School and Burdette at Eastern-Meigs. Stephens-Caldwell’s home in Parkersburg is about 16 miles from Coolville, Ohio, where Burdette grew up.
“I’m just excited to get back to work with coach Kim,” Burdette said. “Whatever my title is didn’t really matter, but I am very grateful she decided to give me it.
Burdette’s familiarity with Stephens-Caldwell, who was hired at Marshall on March 27, has made the adjustment to a new coach easier.
“We worked together for two years before,” Burdette said. “It hasn’t been a hard transition. We got our players in we needed to get. We have a full roster and we’re ready to go.”
Burdette said she was thrilled when she learned Marshall was set to hire Stephens-Caldwell. The former University of Dayton standout said she is optimistic the Herd will thrive under the new coach.
“Under her leadership, I think we can build something special here,” Burdette said. “I think we have started to with who we are bringing in and who we have coming back. I’m excited for the year. The title is great, but we’re more excited to win.”
Together, Stephens-Caldwell and Burdette helped Glenville State to a 56-8 record, including a 40-4 mark in Mountain East Conference play, and a pair of league titles.
“Our chemistry with each other starts with trust and it’s non-basketball related,” Burdette said. “I trust her with my life and I think she feels the same, so that’s a good working relationship. In basketball, we think about things differently, which ultimately leads us to a better, more complete answer than if we were thinking the same way all the time.”
Stephens-Caldwell thanked Burdette for running the Marshall program in the time from Kemper leaving to her being hired.
“She really kept people together,” Stephens-Caldwell said of Burdette. “Not a single player was in the portal when I got here. She did a really good job keeping everything afloat while everything was in flux. They didn’t have a coach for a month. It’s a no-brainer. We’ve worked together before. She’s done a great job.”
