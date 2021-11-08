HUNTINGTON -- For Marshall women's basketball head coach Tony Kemper, the wait is over.
After months of anticipating his 2021-22 team taking the floor, Kemper finally gets to see what his team is about on Tuesday when the Thundering Herd opens the season with a 6 p.m. home date against Bluefield State.
"I think that it's a group that feels good about themselves, too, and I think that shows in the way they carry themselves in practice," Kemper said. "I think they're motivated, I think they're ready."
Kemper's team has many of the same pieces from last year back, including preseason All-Conference USA selection Savannah Wheeler, who averaged 17 points last season.
Wheeler will be able to focus more on scoring this season and less on getting the team organized as Xavier transfer and South Charleston native Aaliyah Dunham makes her first appearance for the Herd.
With Dunham in the mix, much of the preseason was spent on building chemistry through practice, but Wheeler said that is strong as the team looks to start the 2021-22 season.
"We all get along extremely well on and off the court, and that's a big part of the game," Wheeler said. "It's just team chemistry, getting along and growing as a team, wanting to get better."
In the frontcourt, Kemper also has several pieces who have shown leadership, such as Kennedi Colclough, who came on strong at the end of last season and was a catalyst as the Herd earned big wins over C-USA top-tier teams Rice, Middle Tennessee and North Texas.
Kemper and the Herd will be taking on a Bluefield State team that already has a victory under its belt after defeating Bluefield University 69-63. Bluefield State (1-0) was able to make some key plays to secure the win late.
"They started the year with a win on the road and they made some big shots at the end of the game to get it done, so hats off to them to start the year," Kemper said.
Dani Janutolo, a former Bluefield High School standout, led Bluefield State with 18 points in the win while Katrina Davis added 16 points and seven rebounds.
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch and covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.