The first road contest for Marshall’s women’s basketball team in Conference USA play proved just how tough play can be within the league.
Charlotte used a big run in the third quarter to run away with a 75-54 win over Marshall at Halton Arena in Charlotte on Friday night.
Savannah Wheeler was the lone player in double-figures for Marshall (2-3, 1-2 C-USA) with 16 points.
Shooting woes plagued Marshall throughout the game, but it was a third-quarter drought that especially led to the Herd’s demise on Friday night in Charlotte.
Marshall trailed just 30-29 following a 3-pointer from Alexis Johnson early in the period, but it would be the last field goal for the Herd over the next seven minutes.
As the Herd offense went dormant, Charlotte’s Octavia Jett-Wilson got going, scoring nine of her game-high 19 points in the third quarter with many coming during a 19-3 run that put the game out of reach for the 49ers.
In addition to the shooting woes, the already-depleted Marshall roster got into foul trouble in the post during the run.
Forward Kennedi Colclough picked up her fourth foul with 4:47 left in the third quarter, which put an already-thin Marshall team even thinner in its player rotation during the run in which the 49ers turned a 30-29 contest into a sizable affair.
Shooting woes plagued Marshall throughout the game as the Herd went 7:10 without a field goal during the run. Marshall shot just 33 percent from the floor in the loss.
In addition to Jett-Wilson’s production, Charlotte (2-4, 1-0 C-USA) got 17 points and eight rebounds from Molina Williams, along with 15 from Mariah Linney.
Alexis Johnson finished with nine points and nine rebounds in the loss for Marshall.
The two teams return to action at 3 p.m. on Saturday in the series finale at Halton Arena.