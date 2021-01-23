HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s players looked familiar on Saturday, but Thundering Herd women’s basketball coach Tony Kemper suggested they weren’t the same women who took the court Friday.
“I coached a different team today than I coached [Friday],” Kemper said. “That was evident from the beginning.”
On Saturday, Marshall raced to a 7-0 lead and went on to a 65-56 victory over FIU in a Conference USA game before 404 spectators in Cam Henderson Center. The outcome was in stark contrast to Friday’s 75-60 loss to the Panthers, who jumped to a 13-0 lead in that contest.
The difference Saturday was defense. The Herd was more aggressive and quicker to the ball, as evidenced by holding Alma Danielsson to four points one day after she scored 15. On Friday, Danielsson went 5 for 7 from the floor, 4 of 5 from 3-point range.
In the rematch, the junior forward from Sweden took just two shots and missed both.
“We lost her on every flare screen they set [in Friday’s game],” Kemper said of Danielsson using a screen to get uncontested shots on the perimeter. “We looked like we’d never seen a flare screen before. We talked about that and today we were ready.”
That readiness translated to a high-energy approach from the opening tip, especially on defense. Herd junior guard Kia Sivils said she and her teammates were determined not to experience a repeat of Friday’s loss.
Marshall built its early lead to 11 points before settling for a 35-27 halftime advantage. FIU, though, stormed back with a 9-0 run to begin the third quarter to take the lead, to Marshall’s dismay.
“For a moment we felt kind of defeated,” said Herd senior guard Kristen Mayo, who scored 14 points. “We huddled up in the middle of the floor and said we have to buck up.”
After a while, Marshall (4-6 overall, 3-5 C-USA) did just that, with Mayo hitting a trio of 3-point shots during a 2:27 span early in the fourth quarter. The first of those three with 7:49 remaining gave the Herd a 47-45 lead it never relinquished.
MU led 55-47 after Mayo’s trey with 5:22 left, but FIU (7-7, 4-4) cut the deficit to four points 1:29 later.
Savannah Wheeler made a 12-foot jumper with 2:31 to play, and Mayo followed with a jump shot from the lane to make it 59-51. Kyla Nelson, who matched Jiselle Thomas with 15 points to lead the Panthers, hit a 3-pointer with 1:48 left to pull FIU within five, but Lorelei Roper scored two of her career-high 12 points off a crisp pass from Mayo to start a 6-0 run that put the game away.
Wheeler paced Marshall with 15 points. Emerald Ekpiteta had 11 points and 11 rebounds for FIU.
The Herd returns to action at 5 p.m. Friday at Florida Atlantic for the first of a two-game series that concludes with a 2 p.m. game on Saturday.