HUNTINGTON — For the second weekend in a row, Marshall’s women’s basketball team has a Texas-sized task staring it in the face.
One week after knocking Conference USA power Rice from the ranks of unbeaten in league play, Marshall heads to North Texas, ranked second in the West Division, for a weekend series starting at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
For Marshall, success down the stretch is paramount if the team is to make it to the Conference USA Tournament in Frisco, Texas, March 10-13.
As big as last week’s win over Rice was toward those chances, this weekend’s series against the Mean Green is just as crucial with the bottom four teams in Conference USA’s East Division all separated by just one game.
“Everybody understands that we’re trying to get as high a seed as we can in the conference tournament,” Marshall head coach Tony Kemper said. “We have to figure a way to get there, and I think we understand the gravity of that.”
That sense of urgency showed itself in a 68-56 win over Rice on Saturday, a win that could loom large in tiebreaker situations, should it get to that point.
“Playing basketball, I live for moments like that,” Marshall forward Kennedi Colclough said. “It’s the end of the game, we have to make plays, it comes down to who makes the most plays. I feel like we did that.”
Kemper’s hope, however, is that the Thundering Herd finds ways to get wins over the next two weekends at North Texas and Middle Tennessee so it doesn’t come to that.
One thing that Kemper is excited about is that for nearly the first time all season the Herd is expected to have its full roster available for the upcoming games.
“I think we’ve got our crew together now and leadership and things like that are intact, and that should help,” Kemper said. “It’s an important series.”
Kemper said the confidence increase in his team following the win over Rice was evident, even through the first practice of the week, which is a bit lighter in nature.
“Maybe we understood a little bit better what we’re capable of,” Kemper said.
North Texas (11-4, 8-2 C-USA) brings a different dimension to the court than what Rice did last weekend. The Mean Green feature athleticism on both ends and will increase the pace.
“To me, it’s a typical North Texas team,” Kemper said. “I think they’re usually typically pretty athletic. They’ve got some length to them. You watch them and they try to create some tempo with their defense.”
Following Friday night’s game, the teams turn around and play the series finale at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
Marshall (6-8, 5-7 C-USA) is tied with Florida Atlantic and Western Kentucky for fourth in the East Division. Old Dominion is in last place in the division, but just one game behind at 4-8 in league play.
The team that finishes last in each division does not make it to the Conference USA Tournament.