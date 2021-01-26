HUNTINGTON — So far in 2020-21, the toughest opponent for Marshall’s women’s basketball team has been COVID-19.
For the second time this season, the Thundering Herd women have paused all basketball activities following a positive test within the program and subsequent contact tracing.
The announcement came on Tuesday morning as Marshall announced the stoppage on its social media platforms, along with news that this weekend’s series at Florida Atlantic has been postponed.
Barring any additional positive tests, Marshall’s women’s basketball team will resume activities on Feb. 2.
Marshall (4-6, 3-5 Conference USA) has been hit hard by COVID-19 throughout the year.
The Herd has played 10 games while five have been canceled or postponed and another four have come with a depleted roster.
Marshall played two games to start the season — a win over Radford and a loss at Kentucky — before a stoppage kept the team out for the rest of non-conference play.
Once Marshall returned to the floor to start the Conference USA schedule, the team was down to just seven scholarship players for the first two league weekends against Louisiana Tech and Charlotte, which resulted in a 1-3 record.
Marshall head coach Tony Kemper got his team back together over the last two weekends against Western Kentucky and Florida International, but now faces another shutdown that keeps the Herd off the floor from practice.
Marshall’s return for next weekend is also uncertain — not only due to its own shutdown, but also that of Old Dominion, the Herd’s opponent for Feb. 5-6.
Old Dominion announced on Tuesday that its weekend games with Western Kentucky in women’s and men’s basketball were off due to COVID-19 protocols, which makes the second straight week that ODU has not taken the floor.