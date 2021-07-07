HUNTINGTON — Marshall’s women’s basketball team is looking to make some noise in Conference USA during the 2021-22 season under head coach Tony Kemper.
If it is do so, it now knows what challenges it will face in league play.
On Wednesday, the 2021-22 C-USA portion of the schedule was released by the league, showcasing an 18-game slate that will provide several challenges.
For Marshall, the opportunity to gain momentum in front of the home crowd starts immediately as the Thundering Herd opens C-USA play in Huntington to ring in the new year.
The Dec. 30 league opener will be against Louisiana Tech, who knocked the Herd out of the C-USA tournament last season. Following that game, Marshall hosts Southern Miss in a New Year’s Day special at the Cam Henderson Center.
Building momentum there is crucial because the next three games are all on the road against upper echelon teams within C-USA.
That starts with a Jan. 8 contest at Florida Atlantic, followed by a tough Texas trip on Jan. 13 and 15 against North Texas and Rice, respectively.
Marshall sees its Floridian rivals make the trek to Huntington in the following week as FIU visits on Jan. 20 before Florida Atlantic meets the Herd for the second time in two weeks on Jan. 22.
The Herd ends January with a road trip at Conference USA champion Middle Tennessee on Jan. 27. Following that game, the Herd travels to Birmingham, Alabama, to take on UAB on Jan. 29.
Marshall will meet East Division rivals Old Dominion and Charlotte for four of the next six games on the slate.
ODU and Charlotte come to Huntington on Feb. 3 and 5, respectively before the Herd returns the trips to Norfolk, Virginia, and Charlotte on Feb. 17 and 19.
Between those contests, Marshall travels to FIU on Feb. 10 while hosting UTEP on Feb. 13 — a Sunday home date.
That final trip to ODU and Charlotte starts a treacherous final three weeks of the season.
Following that trip, Marshall hosts C-USA champ Middle Tennessee before having six days before a game at rival Western Kentucky on March 2.
The Hilltoppers return the trip to Huntington on March 5 to end the regular season for both teams in Huntington.
The 2021-22 Conference USA Championships take place March 9-12 at The Star in Frisco, Texas.