HUNTINGTON — Marshall women’s basketball coach Tony Kemper knew after the season that he’d have to replace two scorers with Kristen Mayo and Taylor Pearson moving forward in their lives.
Now it appears Kemper will also be on the hunt for a shooter and potential forward as well.
Marshall sophomore Paige Shy, a former St. Joseph standout, announced on social media Wednesday that she was leaving the program and entering the NCAA transfer portal.
“After many conversations with my family, I have decided to enter my name in the transfer portal,” Shy said in her statement.
Shy played in 16 games this season with four starts and averaged 18 minutes per game for the Thundering Herd in 2020-21. The 5-foot-10 sophomore averaged 4.1 points and 2.8 rebounds. Of her 20 made field goals, 15 of them were 3-pointers.
Shy’s best game in a Marshall uniform came on Jan. 2, when she scored 11 points and grabbed nine rebounds in a win over Louisiana Tech in Huntington.
The homegrown talent elected to stay home after starring at St. Joseph in high school.
Shy set the West Virginia girls state tournament record in her final game with the Irish, knocking down eight 3-pointers in St. Joe’s rout of Parkersburg Catholic in the Class A finals in 2019.
While she will exit her hometown program, Shy did not do so without thanking those who had supported her for years.
“I’d like to thank all of my coaches at Marshall University for the great opportunity that I was given to be able to continue playing the sport that I love,” Shy said. “A big thanks to the city of Huntington for all of the support that I have received these past two years.
“To my teammates, I couldn’t have asked for a better group of girls to be surrounded by. I will always cherish the times we had together!”