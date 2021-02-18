HUNTINGTON — Details of Marshall’s women’s basketball series with Rice came to light on Thursday afternoon.
Those came after plenty of work by the administrations of Marshall and Rice, in conjunction with head coaches Tony Kemper and Tina Langley.
Marshall’s women’s basketball team will host the Owls — tops in Conference USA’s West Division — at 1 p.m. on Saturday and at noon on Sunday at Cam Henderson Center.
The announcement came just hours after Kemper’s weekly Zoom call in which he said details were still being finalized between the coaches and the league office.
The winter storm that has wreaked havoc from Texas to the East Coast limited Rice’s ability to get to Huntington safely, which forced the postponement of Friday’s scheduled game.
“Obviously, we’ve had the weather for about eight days now that I think, and talking to Coach Langley over the last 24 hours, they are dealing with exactly the same type of stuff down there,” Kemper said. “I know they’ve had power issues all week and I think it’s been tough on them down in Houston so we’re thinking about them, as well.”
Another aspect discussed were the academic requirements for Rice’s program, which included the student-athletes getting back in time to be able to attend class on Monday.
That meant a two-game series had to get done by Sunday at the latest, especially with each team facing opponents in league play the following weekend.
“They don’t like to miss a lot of class at Rice,” Kemper said. “That’s kind of one of the things that they do. The back end of it stops on Sunday.”
Kemper added that the weekend is a special one as the team celebrates senior Kristen Mayo, who will be feted during Senior Day festivities, and the Pink weekend, which brings awareness to breast cancer — a staple of the women’s basketball season.
“It is a big weekend with Senior Night and we also have the Pink game going on, which is a big game in women’s basketball,” Kemper said.
This is the last scheduled weekend of home games for Marshall’s women’s basketball team.
Next weekend, the team travels to Denton, Texas, to take on North Texas before heading to Middle Tennessee for a makeup series with the Blue Raiders on March 4-5.