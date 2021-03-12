FRISCO, Texas — As the 2020-21 season came to a close on Wednesday, Marshall women’s basketball coach Tony Kemper knew two things about his team.
The first is that his team’s defense is solid enough to play with anyone in Conference USA. That was proven down the stretch as his team defeated top-tier teams such as top-ranked Rice and No. 3 North Texas in the West Division, as well as Middle Tennessee, the league’s top-ranked offense that was held 30 points under its average in the loss to the Thundering Herd and 17 points under it in a comeback win during a weekend series.
That was also proven in the Conference USA tournament when the Herd limited Louisiana Tech to just 50 points.
The problem? Marshall scored just 48 in the loss to Louisiana Tech that left the Herd traveling back to Huntington earlier than it wanted.
While nothing can be done about this week’s loss, Kemper said the focus this offseason is going to be on improving the team’s offensive end.
That is the difference for Marshall in competing for a league title and going home after the first round of the league tournament.
“We needed a little bit more offense,” Kemper said. “We just needed a couple others out there that had the confidence that they could make the plays to win the game.”
Kemper said it isn’t a lack of ability on his team’s part. Instead, it is the ability of other players to step up when sophomore Savannah Wheeler, the team’s primary scoring option, is being taken away.
“We’ve got to develop confidence in some other ones that will stick it,” Kemper said. “We’ve got other capable players.”
Developing that confidence will be crucial next season with the team losing guard Kristen Mayo and forward Taylor Pearson — a pair of players who had learned to take on the role of clutch shooters in key situations throughout their time with the Herd.
Wheeler will again be a primary option for the Herd moving into the future, along with forward Kennedi Colclough, whose abilities on the offensive end in the second part of the season improved drastically.
Colclough, who was battling back from a knee injury suffered at Stetson, became a vital secondary option for the Herd down the stretch, which keyed Marshall’s late-season surge.
Kemper said there is still development to be done in Colclough’s game, which will come with an offseason of working on fine-tuning her skills, which includes expanding on her perimeter game after she was more of a post player at Stetson.
“Kennedi is growing into that role,” Kemper said. “Kennedi is really capable on the perimeter, but she kind of got so desensitized to playing out there that we’re trying to kind of free her up.
“At times, she did that really, really well and, at times, she’s trying to ram it to the rim a little bit too much.”
This offseason, some key players who will need to continue to develop their offensive game include guard Kia Sivils, whose defense and leadership are tops on the team, and combo Paige Shy, whose 3-point shooting and versatility also make her a threat.
Guard C.C. Mays also showed a defensive toughness and physicality that brings another dimension to the team, but her offensive game will need to be refined.
Marshall finished third in the league in defense at 62.3 points allowed per game.
“This is probably the closest that we’ve been to being blue-collar and fighters consistently,” Kemper said. “We really grew into that. This was a very good defensive team and that’s not a fluke.”
However, the Herd also finished last in the league in scoring at 60.1 points per game, which is why, in part, the season ended at 8-10 instead of a winning record.
For Kemper, if the Herd can boost that points-per-game average to between 65 and 67, he feels confident that his team won’t see a first-round exit in the future.